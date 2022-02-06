Rubio says Putin's 'economy should be crippled and hurt badly' if Russia invades Ukraine

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) speaks to a reporter before heading to the Senate Chamber for a vote regarding a nomination on Thursday, December 2, 2021.





Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Sunday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's economy "should be crippled and hurt badly" if Moscow launches an incursion against Ukraine.

"I think that Vladimir Putin has to pay a high price if he does this, not just for him to pay the price, but for other countries to see the high price of doing that kind of thing and other leaders. And I think that price should be... his economy should be crippled and hurt badly," Rubio told moderator Margaret Brennan during an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation."

"That will require unity not just from the Europeans, but other countries around the world, but beginning with the Europeans. If they're not going to impose those sanctions and stick with them, then that- then- over- over time, he will be able to blunt it," he added.

Rubio's comments come as the U.S. and its allies are becoming increasingly concerned that Russia is planning an incursion against Ukraine. Moscow has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, but Russia has denied having any plans to invade.

The Biden administration on Wednesday said it will deploy and reposition more than 3,000 troops to support Eastern European allies, though the president has emphasized that he will not send any troops directly to Ukraine.

Rubio appeared to agree with that assessment on Sunday, telling Brennan "there is no U.S. combat role in Ukraine."

"There isn't going to be one. I don't know of anyone who supports it, not even the Ukrainians," he added.

The Biden administration is now readying sanctions on Russians with connections to the Kremlin that would take effect if Russia invades Ukraine.