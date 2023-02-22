Rubius Therapeutics Outlines Dissolution Plan, After Unsuccessful Attempt On Alternatives

In November 2022, Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RUBY) initiated a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives and planned to engage an investment bank to act as a strategic advisor.

But the battered company failed to find any alternatives, and the company's board approved a plan of liquidation and dissolution.

The biotech said its board approved the plan with a special meeting of Rubius' stockholders being lined up to seek a green light, per an SEC filing.

The biotech terminated its clinical trials and let go more than 80% of the staff so the remaining employees could execute an alternative path.

In September, Rubius Therapeutics announced plans to restructure and align resources to advance its next-generation red blood cell-based cell conjugation platform.

It discontinued Phase 1 trials of RTX-240 and RTX-224 for advanced solid tumors and laid off 75% of its employees.

Rubius went public in July 2018 with a market cap of around $2 billion.

Price Action: RUBY shares are down 13.949% at $0.1420 on the last check Wednesday.

