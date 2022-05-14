Rubizhne almost under Russian control, entire battalion refuses to attack Bilohorivka, Luhansk governor says

Armed Forces destroyed almost 90 units of heavy equipment during Russia&#39;s attempt to cross the Siversky Donets
Armed Forces destroyed almost 90 units of heavy equipment during Russia's attempt to cross the Siversky Donets

Read also: Luhansk resident reveals how the city has fared after its occupation in 2014

According to Haidai, the occupiers control almost the entire settlement of Rubizhne, but in those areas that are protected by the Ukrainian National Guard, they cannot advance for the third month.

The official calls the situation in the town itself “complicated”: there is no water, and gas supply, and the only thing the Russians are proud of is that they "opened" a hospital that was closed.

Haidai also noted that on the border with the Donetsk Oblast, where the occupiers are trying to block the route from Popasna and Bilohorivka, fierce battles are taking place.

"Bilohorivka will make history as a byword. Chornobayivka sometimes, in some ways, is probably no match for it.”

Read also: Russians attempt to capture Rubizhne and Marinka and assault Orikhove and Komyshuvakha

“Because such stubbornness, stupidity… don't know what makes them crawl to the front like that, put pontoons in the same place where almost 90 units of heavy equipment have already been smashed,” Haidai said.

According to him, the Russians attack at the same positions, where a bunch of their soldiers were burned, where some shallop was sunk.

Read also: Russian invaders storming Zolote, Komyshuvakha in Luhansk Oblast, says governor

“They had a gondola – we call it the Moscow region, because it’s not quite Moskva,. Also a (Russian) helicopter was shot down," Haidai added.

According to him, Russia's attempts to attack in this area are "just disastrous", despite which they are still persisting.

Read also: War strategy. Why does Russia keep resisting?

“As the interceptions suggest a whole battalion simply refused to go on the offensive because they see what is happening. Now our guys are starting to work with artillery on that side [of the Siversky Donets] on which they were trying to gain a foothold.”

Earlier, the press service of the 80th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian paratroopers had defeated Russian troops trying to build a pontoon bridge across the river in the east for the ninth time.

