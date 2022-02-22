Russian Markets Extend Slump as Ukraine Tensions Ratchet Higher

(Bloomberg) -- Russian assets extended their declines on Tuesday as investors braced for fresh sanctions after President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and ordered forces to the breakaway regions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The benchmark MOEX index fell more than 9%, extending its steepest slump since the annexation of Crimea in March 2014 on Monday. The ruble weakened beyond 80 per dollar after falling the most since March 2020 the previous day.

The key question for investors now is how far the U.S. and its allies move on penalties in response to Putin’s decision to recognize the breakaway regions. European Union ambassadors meet Tuesday to discuss sanctions in response to Putin’s decree, although it could take days to finalize a package. Russia has repeatedly denied that it plans to invade Ukraine.

West Pushes on Russia Sanctions After Putin Move: Ukraine Update

Western sanctions “will be an additional source of pressure on Russian assets -- The scale of the selloff will depend on how severe those sanctions will prove,” said Piotr Matys, a senior currency strategist at InTouch Capital Markets Ltd. in London.

It’s unclear what the U.S. and its allies would define as an invasion, and what would trigger bigger sanctions. Some European nations have been wary of the economic fallout they could face from penalizing Russia, especially given their reliance on it for gas imports.

The MOEX index was down 8.8% as of 10:15 a.m. in Moscow. The gauge’s forward price-to-earnings ratio sank to the lowest level since 2009, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The ruble was 1.1% weaker at 80.6725, with only Ukraine’s hryvnia dropping more among emerging markets.

Story continues

Yields on Russia’s 10-year ruble bonds spiked 40 basis points to 11.04% after jumping 76 basis points on Monday. The Finance Ministry was forced to axe Tuesday’s planned bond auction amid market turbulence.

Stocks Slide, Treasuries Climb on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

Rusal Flashback

Shares of Russia-based aluminum producer United Co. Rusal International PJSC slumped as much as 22% in Hong Kong, the biggest fall since April 2018. Then, the company was hit by an earlier round of U.S. sanctions in response to what the U.S. Treasury then called Russia’s “malign activity around the globe.”

For a list of stocks to watch on Ukraine-Russia tensions, click here.

“It’s too early to expect Russian assets to stabilize,” Matys said. “However, when the worst is over, the wide divergence between Russian stocks and oil prices may prove attractive to opportunistic investors given that Russian stocks are already oversold. We are not, however, at this stage yet.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.