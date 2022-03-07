Ruble Indicated at Record Low Offshore on Talk of Oil Embargo

(Bloomberg) -- The Russian ruble was indicated down 14% at a record low in offshore trading on fears of a ban on Russian crude imports.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currency fell to 142.46 against the dollar after U.S. State Secretary Anthony Blinken said the U.S. and its allies are discussing an embargo on Russian oil supplies in a further retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s economy could contract by as much as 14% this year if curbs on energy exports are imposed, Bloomberg Economics forecasts.

“It’s a move that could land a crippling blow to Russia’s economy as rising oil prices simply soften the blow of sanctions already in place,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index in Sydney. “Ultimately, this will hit Russia where it really hurts.”

There’s no ruble trading in Moscow today. The price of the currency quoted in Moscow and the levels in international markets have become disconnected after sanctions in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine prompted the central bank to impose capital controls. The ruble plunged 21% last week to close at 105 against the dollar in Moscow Friday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.