Ruble Quoted Lower Offshore Before Moscow Exchange Reopens

Masaki Kondo and Lilian Karunungan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s ruble was quoted lower versus the dollar in the offshore market before foreign-exchange trading resumes in Moscow on Wednesday.

The currency was indicated 1.9% weaker at 130 per dollar, almost 20% lower than the onshore close on Friday when the Moscow Exchange said it would temporarily halt trading. The indicative bid-ask spread was 7.4% of the ask price, suggesting that there may be few actual trades.

Wednesday will be the first opportunity for onshore traders to react to mounting negative developments for the ruble that have unfolded during the extended close. A U.S. and U.K. ban on Russian oil imports adds to the weight of sanctions levied against Russia, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bloomberg LP have removed Russian assets from their indexes. Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings have downgraded the nation’s debt ratings.

The ruble has traded in range between 111 and 177 this week as “traders struggle to price Russia’s economic collapse in an illiquid fashion,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, wrote in a research note.

Read More: Russia Keeps Stock Market Shut; Ruble Trading Set to Resume

In Asia, the ruble tumbled to an all-time low of 20.5718 per yuan, compared with just 13.2817 at the end of February. A number of Chinese banks suspended trading of the currency pair last week, with signs of distress showing up in the widest ever bid-ask spread.

While sentiment toward the ruble remains deeply negative, the currency’s almost 40% slump over the past month and the soaring cost to short it suggest there’s some prospect of at least a temporary rebound.

“From a speculator’s view, shorting the ruble now could be akin to arriving at the party late,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index in Sydney. With Russia’s central bank “reviving onshore trading, it’s an act of confidence not ideal for a bearish scenario,” he said.

