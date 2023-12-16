Ruby Franke to enter plea deal next week, attorneys say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Legal representatives of the YouTube vlogger Ruby Franke who faces several child abuse charges say she will enter a plea deal on Monday.

Winward Law released a statement on behalf of Ruby Franke saying she intended to enter a plea deal to resolve “this matter quickly.” The statement continued to say she is “a devoted mother” who “is committed to taking responsibility for the part she played in the events leading up to her incarceration.”

The statement pointed the majority of the blame to Jodi Hildebrant, Franke’s business partner, saying she “took advantage” of Franke’s desire for continual improvement and distorted her sense of morality.

ABC4 has reached out to Hildebrant’s attorneys for comment and is awaiting a response.

Franke, who ran the YouTube channel “8 Passengers,” and Jodi Hildebrandt, founder of “Connexion Classroom,” were charged with several counts of aggravated child abuse on Sept. 1 after one of Franke’s children allegedly escaped through the window of a house owned by Hildebrandt. Police say the child had duct tape on their ankles and wrists and was asking a neighbor for food and water.

Later in the investigation, police said they found evidence that Franke and Hildebrandt would dress the children’s wounds with cayenne pepper and honey.

The statement said Franke has attempted to mend relationships with her family through “heartfelt apologies” and while she is “devastated” by the news of her husband filing for divorce, she “understands his anger and reasoning.”

Read the full statement below:

Winward Law is making a statement on behalf of Ruby Franke regarding the pending charges in the Washington County 5th District Court along with her thoughts about her current family situation. Our client is working with the prosecutor’s office and anticipates resolving this matter quickly by entering a plea agreement with the court on Monday, December 18th. Ruby Franke is a devoted mother and is also a woman committed to constant improvement. Initially, Ms. Franke believed that Jodi Hildebrant had the insight to offer a path to continual improvement. Ms. Hildebrant took advantage of this quest and twisted it into something heinous. Over an extended period, Ms. Hildebrant systematically isolated Ruby Franke from her extended family, older children, and her husband, Kevin Franke. This prolonged isolation resulted in Ms. Franke being subjected to a distorted sense of morality, shaped by Ms. Hildebrandt’s influence. During Ruby Franke’s incarceration in Washington County jail over the past few months, she has actively engaged in an introspection that has allowed her to reset her moral compass and understand the full weight of her actions. Ms. Franke is committed to taking responsibility for the part she played in the events leading up to her incarceration. Demonstrating a sincere dedication to personal growth and rehabilitation, she has actively begun the process by reaching out to members of her family. Through heartfelt apologies, she seeks to mend relationships and contribute positively to the healing journey of her family. Ruby is aware that Kevin Franke has filed for divorce. While she is devastated by this news, she acknowledges and understands his anger and reasoning. Despite the pain, she respects his decisions and remains hopeful that, with time, she can contribute to rebuilding trust and fostering understanding within their family. Ruby has offered her full cooperation to help the children reunite with their father. Winward Law recognizes the profound love that Ms. Franke holds for her children, and we are genuinely saddened that she found herself on this challenging path under the influence of Ms. Hildebrant. It is our firm belief that Ms. Franke is a devoted mother who, unfortunately, was led astray. She is sincere in her commitment to securing the best possible future for her family, and we remain hopeful that, with the right support and understanding, she can navigate a path of healing and growth. Winward Law

