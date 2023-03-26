Ruby-Gordon Home earns spot on Top Workplace list by aiming to create supportive space

Ruby-Gordon Home is a family-owned furniture store that was established in Rochester in 1936.

The company was named a Top Workplace because its owners make it a priority to create a comfortable and supportive space for all who work there.

“Everyone is on a first-name basis and we work to make sure there are no barriers between people,” Aaron Ruby, owner of Ruby-Gordon, said. “Being a retail business is not anything special, but our approach and philosophy is to treat every customer as a friend and focus on educating and informing the customer rather than selling them. Selling is a transaction [and] sharing information is building a relationship.”

Ruby believes that creating an environment that is fun is key to forming a structured workplace. It fosters hard work and teamwork where everyone can produce collaboratively on projects and any issues that might arise.

Opportunities for departments to exchange ideas are always available. Looking for advancement in a small company can be tough, compared to working for a large corporation. But, there are other options to consider when moving up might not be possible.

“There are many opportunities for employees to grow and increase their skill set at Rudy-Gordon,” Ruby said. “We offer coaching and training and growth-based incentives for all employees.”

When hiring employees, Ruby-Gordon looks for applicants who embrace the company’s values.

“We are looking for individuals that embody our core values and would fit within our company culture,” Ruby said. “Our core values are very important to us and are the primary selection criteria when looking at recruiting and hiring a new employee.”

One perk of working at the store is a generous employee discount on all merchandise. Management is also accommodating when it comes to schedules and time off.

“A work/life balance is important to our organization,” Ruby said. “We speak about it openly and [it is] one of the first things we discuss when a new employee joins our company. Personal family comes first, before work, and we make sure everyone knows that. We make sure every employee understands and is comfortable knowing that they have the freedom to take care of themselves and their family without the need to worry about asking permission.”

