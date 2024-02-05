Ruby-Gordon starts liquidation sale, addressing customer problems

A going-out-of-business sale starts today, Feb. 5, at Ruby-Gordon, 3737 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta.

On Jan. 30, two months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the longtime local furniture store announced plans to shut its doors.

In a statement released Feb. 4, Ruby-Gordon said Planned Furniture Promotions is managing the sale and will help customers with orders that have not been fulfilled.

The statement did not include store hours, but online they are listed as 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about the sale or for questions about existing orders, people are advised to visit the store or call at (585) 334-5900.

Ruby-Gordon Home was named a Top Workplace in Rochester.

Previously, a Ruby-Gordon representative said the sale would run no more than 180 days.

In the Feb. 4 statement, third-generation Ruby-Gordon CEO Aaron Ruby, 34, expressed regret over the situation.

“We were devastated when our loyal customers were disappointed in us,” he said.

