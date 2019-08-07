Is Ruby Mills (NSE:RUBYMILLS) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, The Ruby Mills Limited (NSE:RUBYMILLS) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Ruby Mills's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Ruby Mills had ₹3.91b in debt in March 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it also had ₹321.9m in cash, and so its net debt is ₹3.58b.

How Strong Is Ruby Mills's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Ruby Mills had liabilities of ₹1.81b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹3.58b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹321.9m as well as receivables valued at ₹1.22b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹3.85b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the ₹2.22b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Ruby Mills would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Ruby Mills has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.6 which suggests a meaningful debt load. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 2.8 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. Even worse, Ruby Mills saw its EBIT tank 28% over the last 12 months. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Ruby Mills's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Ruby Mills actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.