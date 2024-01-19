Ruby to the rescue: Dog, trooper team up for save on ice

Jan. 19—TRAVERSE CITY — A dog named Ruby became a lifesaver Thursday when her master went through the ice at Arbutus Lake in East Bay Township.

The 65-year-old Traverse City man was walking with his dog on the lake around 11:45 a.m. when he went through the ice.

Witnesses saw him go through and called 911.

Owen Hentschel said he was with a buddy checking the ice when they saw it happen.

"We saw a guy walking his dog out on the ice where we knew the ice was very bad — and before we had a chance to yell — he was in the water struggling," Hentschel wrote in a post on Facebook. "The ice was bad enough we couldn't get close enough to help him with the rope we had.

"It sucked watching him struggle while we waited for first responders, but we talked him through it and they were very quick to get there and get him out of the water. Very glad it turned out how it did; it could have been much worse!"

When Michigan State Police Trooper Kammeron Bennetts arrived at the scene, he grabbed an orange rescue disc from the back of his patrol vehicle and went out on the ice where he could see the man in the frozen water, his dog next to him.

Because of the bad ice conditions, Bennetts was unable to get close to the man so he called out to him, asking the dog's name and if she would come to him. Then the officer whistled and called her name.

Ruby quickly responded so that Bennetts could attach the rescue disc, which had a rope attached to it, to the dog's collar. Then her master called her to come. She ran back to him and he grabbed onto the disc.

Bennetts instructed the man in the frozen water to hold onto the disc while kicking his legs so that Bennetts and a Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department firefighter could use the attached rope to pull him to safety.

State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said the man was taken by ambulance to Munson Medical Center for treatment and later released.

Carroll estimated that he was in the water for approximately 16 minutes. Thanks to Ruby, with help from a state trooper, his ordeal didn't last any longer.

State police were assisted at the scene by East Bay Township Emergency Medical Services, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office and the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department.