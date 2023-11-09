Ruby Thompson death: Woman convicted of murdering baby girl in 2012

A woman has been found guilty of murdering a one-year-old baby girl she was in the process of adopting.

There were gasps in the public gallery as a jury found Katie Tidmarsh, now 39, guilty by majority verdict of causing catastrophic head injuries to Ruby Thompson in Leicester in August 2012.

Emergency services were called to an address in Pickwell Close, Glenfield, and Ruby was taken to hospital where she died two days later.

Tidmarsh will be sentenced on Friday.

Leicester Crown Court heard Ruby suffered brain damage, which led to a cardiac arrest.

She had been placed for adoption with Tidmarsh and her husband, and had gone to live with them in March 2012, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The trial previously heard Tidmarsh said Ruby was behaving in a "perfectly normally" before her "eyes rolled to the back of her head" and she collapsed on 11 August 2012.

Tidmarsh added Ruby was "happy and smiling" and had drunk milk and eaten two yoghurts before playing with some packaging that arrived earlier in the day.

But a number of medical experts told the court a number of injuries inflicted - which included a fractured skull and bleeding in her eyes - happened shortly before her collapse.

Leicestershire Police said during her hospital treatment, an X-ray found Ruby had sustained a broken bone in her arm about two weeks before.

Ruby had been taken to hospital at the time, after Tidmarsh claimed Ruby had been knocked over by one of her dogs.

The CPS said police had gathered evidence and submitted a file in December 2013 for prosecutors to consider a charge of murder.

In February 2014, it was decided by the CPS not to charge anyone in connection with Ruby's death.

An inquest was held into Ruby's death, which concluded she died from a head injury; the cause of which could not be established.

Three years later, the CPS said Tidmarsh became subject to separate court proceedings - and additional medical experts were instructed for the hearing surrounding Ruby's case.

A judge ruled Tidmarsh had inflicted the injuries that resulted in Ruby's collapse and death.

This led to "further consultation" between officers and the CPS, and following additional medical expert evidence obtained by police, Tidmarsh was arrested and charged with murder in July 2022.

Tidmarsh, now of Station Road, Littlethorpe, denied murder and two charges of causing grievous bodily harm.

She was also found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm by a majority verdict and not guilty of another count of the same charge.

Addressing Tidmarsh, High Court judge Mr Justice Wall said: "I will sentence you tomorrow, until that time, you are remanded into custody. Take her down."

Janine McKinney, from the CPS, added: "Little Ruby was barely a year old when her life was ended by an act of violence at the hands of the person caring for her.

"Tidmarsh denied any violence or intent and tried explaining Ruby's injuries in all manner of ways, but the truth was that it was she who inflicted the injuries that killed her."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.