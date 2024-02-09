Ruby-throated hummingbirds will migrate soon. Here's how you can track and report them

Spring is a time that almost everyone looks forward to, especially hummingbird enthusiasts.

It's a time when the feisty little birds begin their migration which in cases can take them hundreds, if not thousands, of miles. In Mississippi and other areas of the Gulf Coast, ruby-throated hummingbirds will begin arriving in early March and there's a place where you can track and report sightings of them.

Hummingbird Central is an organization dedicated to the conservation of hummingbirds and educating people about them. The organization tracks their movements through reports from the public in North America each year.

With spring just around the corner, now's a good time to begin preparing for their arrival and keeping up with sightings on Hummingbird Central's map.

Hummingbirds will arrive soon and you can track their arrivals and report them online.

Tracking hummingbirds through community science

"The timing is perfect because we are about three weeks away from the first ruby-throated migrants to start showing up on the Gulf Coast," said Erik Johnson, director of conservation science with Audubon Delta. "It's a great communication tool to get people engaged in community science. That benefits our collective learning of these species."

So, what's there to learn? According to Hummingbird Central, many hummingbirds spend winters in Mexico and Central America. They begin their journey into North America, where they will breed, as early as February.

They migrate when food sources are abundant. They also use tailwinds to their advantage to travel faster and use less energy.

Over time, year-to-year tracking could offer insight as to how they adapt to differences in conditions and a changing climate.

"It could give you the year-to-year variation in when they arrive in different places," Johnson said.

Hummingbirds: Twelve species of the beautiful birds you may encounter in Mississippi this fall

A paradise for hummingbirds: How to make your yard a hummingbird paradise and attract them spring, summer and fall

Of course, even if you're not into the science side of hummingbirds, reporting sightings and seeing them on a map as they move to their summer homes is just plain fun.

Johnson pointed out that Hummingbird Central isn't the only place where people can track birds. He said ebird.org offers similar maps for a wide range of bird species. It's also not new. The tracking map has been available for a number of years.

Even so, it's not something that everyone who loves hummingbirds knows about.

Tracking and reporting hummingbird sightings add a layer of fun

Amy Dowe of the Cayuga community in Hinds County was among them. She's interested in many wildlife species and among birds, purple martins and hummingbirds are at the top.

"I knew about purple martin tracking, and I've already recorded my first purple martin this year," Dowe said. "As far as hummingbirds, I didn't know about the tracker."

The arrival of hummingbirds is an annual highlight for Dowe who said she and her mother are already looking forward to their arrival. She said she keeps notes on the first arrivals each year, but said the tracking map will add another layer of fun this year.

"I'm very excited about it," Dowe said. "I didn't know that was there to report them."

Do you have a story idea? Contact Brian Broom at 601-961-7225 or bbroom@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: How to track and report the spring hummingbird migration