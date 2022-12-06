Ruch murder suspect arrested Friday night

Dec. 5—A man wanted for murder in a shooting Monday at an illicit marijuana operation outside Ruch was arrested Friday after police received a tip from a member of the public, according to a news advisory issued by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Jose "Alfredo" Sotelo-Palma, 38, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was arrested in the shooting death of 31-year-old Luis Ayala-Zavala of Jacksonville. Sotelo-Palma was located by JCSO deputies on a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road outside Jacksonville, approximately four miles from the scene of Monday's crime. He was taken into custody at 8:35 p.m. Friday without incident, the advisory said.

Sotelo-Palma was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as menacing for allegedly threatening to kill several other people at the scene, according to Sotelo-Palma's indictment.

The sheriff's office Friday released photos of Sotelo-Palma and asked the public for tips to help them find the suspect. JCSO alleged that Sotelo-Palma has "Mexican drug cartel association."

It was unclear whether the victim or any of the witnesses had any involvement with Mexican drug cartels, police said.

The Monday homicide drew resources from the multiagency Jackson County Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit — composed of resources including Oregon State Police detectives, OSP's forensics laboratory, the sheriff's office, Medford police, Central Point police and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office — along with the U.S. Marshals Service and JCSO's Criminal Investigations Division.

Correction: This story was revised to correct a police misspelling of Sotelo-Palma's last name.