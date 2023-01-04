Ruch woman, 74, allegedly 'planned to kill' man she shot on New Year's Eve

Jan. 3—A Ruch woman facing attempted murder and other charges allegedly confessed to investigators she intended to shoot and kill a man invited to her home on New Year's Eve to watch football.

Cassie Lyn Ryker, 74, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly shooting the victim, identified as Mark Gatlin, 61, Saturday afternoon, according to Jackson County Circuit Court records.

Ryker was arraigned in Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Paul Moser, who asked her for her plea, which was not guilty. Ryker said little during the hearing and a "standing attorney" whom the court did not name helped the woman enter a plea. Moser set bail at $1 million.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Gatlin and his wife, Suzanne, arrived at Ryker's residence in the 400 block of China Gulch Road in Ruch the afternoon of Dec. 31 to watch a football game with Cassie Ryker's husband, Lee Ryker. The Gatlins and Rykers knew each other through church and have been friends for years, investigators noted.

On New Year's Eve, Gatlin, with pizza in hand, arrived at the Rykers' front door, which included a security gate. Gatlin reportedly found it "odd" the gate was closed because Ryker had greeted the couple with an open door in past visits, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Gatlin then reportedly heard Ryker state, "I am so blessed" before a shot came through the door, striking Gatlin in the right shoulder, the affidavit said. According to the affidavit, Cassie Ryker had a small silver pistol in the pocket of her robe and fired through the robe.

According to investigators, Ryker fired more shots as Gatlin and his wife retreated to their car. Ryker then stepped outside and fired again. Gatlin, by this time taking refuge behind the car, sought to shoot back at Ryker, but his gun, which he carried in a holster on his hip, jammed.

When Ryker stopped firing and went back into the house, Gatlin's wife drove her husband to the hospital and reported the incident to 911.

In speaking with investigators, Ryker said "she does not like Gatlin and planned to kill him" and did not think Suzanne would be attending the gathering, according to the probable cause affidavit. However, Ryker said Gatlin "did not threaten her in any way."

Detectives noted in court documents that Ryker showed no remorse for what happened to Gatlin, stating only she wished she had told his wife to duck and plug her ears, the affidavit said.

After executing a search warrant, investigators found a .38 Smith & Wesson Special inside the home belonging to Ryker, along with ammunition and earplugs. They also found three bullet holes in the security door, along with fibers "which appeared to have been blown from Cassie's robe into the fine mesh of the screen."

Gatlin was treated at Providence Medford Medical Center and released, court documents say, but he will have to return for surgery to remove a bullet fragment from his shoulder, the probable cause affidavit states.