Ruchira Papers Limited (NSE:RUCHIRA) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll look at Ruchira Papers Limited (NSE:RUCHIRA) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Ruchira Papers:

0.24 = ₹641m ÷ (₹3.8b – ₹966m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Ruchira Papers has an ROCE of 24%.

Does Ruchira Papers Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Ruchira Papers’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 14% average in the Forestry industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Ruchira Papers compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Ruchira Papers? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Ruchira Papers’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Ruchira Papers has total liabilities of ₹966m and total assets of ₹3.8b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Ruchira Papers’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Ruchira Papers could be worth a closer look.