Is Ruchira Papers Limited's (NSE:RUCHIRA) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

Umesh Garg became the CEO of Ruchira Papers Limited (NSE:RUCHIRA) in 1983. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Umesh Garg's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Ruchira Papers Limited is worth ₹2.0b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as ₹23m for the year to March 2019. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth ₹23m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under ₹14b, and the median CEO total compensation was ₹2.4m.

Thus we can conclude that Umesh Garg receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Ruchira Papers Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Ruchira Papers has changed from year to year.

Is Ruchira Papers Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Ruchira Papers Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 14% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 17%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Ruchira Papers Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 29% over three years, some Ruchira Papers Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Ruchira Papers Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. While EPS is positive, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. Shareholders may want to check for free if Ruchira Papers insiders are buying or selling shares.

