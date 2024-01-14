The Rudder in Hendersonville welcomes patrons back after December tornado

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While Middle Tennessee is preparing for another batch of extreme weather, The Rudder at Anchor High Marina is welcoming customers back as Sumner County continues to recover from last month’s tornado outbreak.

“Floating on the lake is not necessarily a place you want to be when a tornado comes through, so we were very fortunate that it missed us by just a couple hundred feet,” general manager James Sharp said. “We had a lot of windows that got blown out, so there was a lot of glass breaking, wine glasses and stuff like that.”

For The Rudder, reopening meant ordering all new food, replacing several windows, and handling other exterior repairs. Managers were grateful, however, that none of the roughly 50 patrons dining when the storm hit were hurt.

Sharp recalled customers packing into the restaurant’s interior restrooms while staff members took shelter behind the kitchen: “We piled into our beer cooler and our refrigerator and our freezers for food. We felt like that was the safest area to be. In hindsight, I don’t know if it was or not, but we were as safe as we possibly could be.”

While The Rudder has reopened, progress for the rest of the Anchor High Marina will take some time. A manager on site Saturday, Jan. 13 told News 2 roughly 135 boats had to relocate while repairs are made, which could take several months.

With many of The Rudder’s regular customers docking elsewhere, on top of those who don’t realize the restaurant has reopened, managers said business has been slow.

“Now that they’ve all had to go to different marinas and find different spots for their boats, we kind of lost that little bit, as well as a lot of people that come in, are surprised that we’re here — a lot of people think we got flattened by the tornado — so you combine those things together and it’s definitely been a little bit of a struggle,” Sharp said.

While areas around Old Hickory Lake continue to rebuild, managers at The Rudder encourage patrons to visit the restaurant, as well as other local businesses working to bounce back from the tornado.

“We all have a bigger smile on our faces when we see some of our regulars come in because a lot of them were kind of scared that we weren’t going to be here, and a lot of us that were here when it happened are very happy to see some of our friends that live in the area because we never know,” Sharp explained. “A lot of people got hit hard, so when everybody does come back for the first time, it’s a little bit more sweet than it was before.”

Managers hope the upcoming winter weather won’t cause any more damage to the business, especially as they plan for their upcoming annual fundraiser on Feb. 3. The restaurant plans to hold a chili cookoff, with proceeds benefitting the Sumner County Humane Society.

