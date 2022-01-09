Rude Money Habits You Need To Break Now

Gabrielle Olya
·5 min read
SDI Productions / iStock.com
SDI Productions / iStock.com

Money can be a touchy subject, so how you approach it with others may take some extra thought and consideration. And although everyone has different levels of comfort when it comes to how they approach finances with friends, family and people they are doing business with, some behaviors are outright rude no matter who you are dealing with.

Modern Money Etiquette: Answering Thorny Questions About Tipping, Gifts and More
Be Aware: Who Pays for Food When Houseguests Visit?

Here are 10 rude money habits you need to break now.

Morsa Images / Getty Images
Morsa Images / Getty Images

Asking How Much Someone Paid for Something That You Have No Intention To Buy

"It's not polite to just ask prices of things," said Jennifer Porter, an etiquette expert and manners teacher in Seattle. "Some people love sharing prices, but unless it is offered, that is private information."

The exception to this rule is asking about pricing for something that you are interested in purchasing.

"It can be appropriate to open a conversation about how you've been looking for X and wondered what range a friend paid for a similar item," Porter said.

More Advice: Should You Pay a Friend Who Does You a Professional Favor?

lechatnoir / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lechatnoir / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Asking To Borrow Money From Friends

Porter said that asking a friend to lend you money is an etiquette no-no. You may borrow money from a family member under certain circumstances, but if you do, have "a written plan and timeline to pay it back and offer to pay a small interest rate or whatever the 'lender' stipulates," Porter said.

The Other Side: How To Say 'No' to Friends or Family Who Want To Borrow Money

South_agency / Getty Images
South_agency / Getty Images

Discussing Salary

It's rude to ask how much money someone else makes, and it's also rude to share how much money you make (unless there is good reason to do so, i.e. someone is looking for a job in your field and wants to know a typical salary range).

"This can make people feel uncomfortable," Porter said.

What About Coworkers? Should You Ask Coworkers About Salary?

iStock.com
iStock.com

Not Tipping at a Restaurant

Arden Clise, founder and president of Clise Etiquette, said that not tipping appropriately at restaurants is even ruder than usual in our current economic climate, with many restaurant employees out of work for long stretches of time over the past year.

"Tips today should be at least 18% of the bill," she said.

If you were unhappy with the service, you may leave a lower tip, but you should not skip tipping altogether.

"Keep in mind the waiter isn't always at fault," Clise said. "It could be the kitchen was backed up or made a mistake that the waiter had no control over. If you were unhappy with the service, leave a smaller but still acceptable tip -- no less than 15% of the bill -- perhaps with a note about why the tip is small."

More Modern Money Etiquette: Do You Tip on Takeout Orders or Not?

GaudiLab / Getty Images/iStockphoto
GaudiLab / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Telling Someone They Spend Too Much Money on X

How people spend their money is not yours to judge, so you should keep comments to yourself if you think your friend spends too much money on shoes or your neighbor spends too much money on toys.

"It may be your neighbor has a lot of recreational items, but that's not any of your business," Clise said. "Everyone has different spending habits. Some people spend their money on toys, others on vacations, some folks are penny pinchers. There is no right or wrong."

Find Out: Is It Ever OK To Ask For Cash as a Gift?

Sisoje / Getty Images
Sisoje / Getty Images

Not Paying for a Meal You Invited Someone To

If you offer to take a friend out to dinner or lunch, you should pick up the tab.

"Whoever invites the other is the one who pays the bill, unless you agree to split it in advance," Clise said.

Good To Know: How Much Should You Tip Your Delivery Driver?

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

Ordering a More Expensive Meal When You Know You'll Be Splitting the Bill

When you've already agreed to split the bill, you should keep your ordering in line with what your companions are ordering.

"Ordering the most expensive item on the menu and/or ordering an alcoholic beverage when your dining companion doesn't drink and then asking to split the bill [is a rude money habit]," Clise said. "It is also very rude when you are invited to join friends for a restaurant meal and you know they will pay the bill, and you proceed to order the most expensive item or alcoholic beverages that they don't share with you. If someone is paying the bill, order moderately priced dishes and forgo an alcoholic drink unless your friend is joining you."

Important: What's Really the Best Way To Handle Splitting the Check?

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com
Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com

Not Contributing Fairly To a Potluck

If you're invited to a potluck, bringing just enough to cover yourself or one cheap item is considered rude.

"It's polite to bring something of value that others can enjoy," Clise said. "A couple of beers won't go far. Showing up with just a bag of chips is also rude when others are bringing full dishes."

More Modern Money Etiquette: Do You Always Have To Pitch In for an Event or Gift at Work?

Geber86 / Getty Images
Geber86 / Getty Images

Not Offering To Pay for Gas When Someone Gives You a Ride

Especially on longer trips, it's rude to not pay for gas if someone else is driving. For shorter trips, it can also be rude to not offer if it becomes a habit.

"Someone who asks for a ride all the time but never ever offers any money for gas [is rude]," said Maryanne Parker, an etiquette expert and owner of Manor of Manners.

Before You Travel: How To Split Costs When Vacationing Together

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Writing Dollar Amounts in a Thank You Note

"When writing a thank you note for a donation or perhaps a graduation gift, do not write 'Thank you for the $100,'" said Joy Weaver, a certified protocol and etiquette expert. "Simply say, 'Thank you for the generous gift.'"

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rude Money Habits You Need To Break Now

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire

    Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...

  • Preview of proposed Gov. Newsom's $2.7 billion COVID-19 budget

    Members of Governor Gavin Newsom's administration previewed the billion-dollar emergency budget proposal Newsom will announce on Monday, Jan. 10.

  • About 200 dead in attacks in northwest Nigeria, residents say

    MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) -An estimated 200 people or more have been killed in villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara during deadly reprisal attacks by armed bandits following military air strikes on their hideouts this week, residents said on Saturday. Residents gained access to the villages on Saturday after the military captured the communities to organise mass burials, they told Reuters. Residents said the total death toll was at least 200.

  • These Are the Stocks Warren Buffett Bought and Sold in 2021

    Every quarter, institutional investment managers who control more than $100 million in assets are required to submit reports called 13-F filings with the SEC. No 13-F filings in the world are watched...

  • Woman commands nuclear-powered aircraft carrier for first time

    Captain Amy Bauernschmidt took control of the USS Abraham Lincoln, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, becoming the first woman to do so. It's a breakthrough for women in the military as she heads to China where tensions have been rising. David Martin reports.

  • I’m 68, my husband is terminally ill, and his $3 million estate will go to his son. I want to spend the rest of my days traveling — will I have enough money?

    First, develop a plan (some might call it a budget), said Robert Gilliland, managing director and senior wealth adviser at Concenture Wealth Management. Take into consideration every single possible expense you anticipate after your husband dies, and account for inflation as well. You can break these expenses down into the short term, such as one to five years, the intermediate term, which would be the six- to 10-year span, and the long term, or beyond 10 years.

  • 23% of Americans Want to Save for Retirement in 2022 -- but Here's 1 Move You Should Make First

    Saving for retirement is definitely important, but so is saving for near-term unplanned bills. If you don't yet have a fully loaded emergency fund, it pays to first build up some cash reserves in a regular savings account and then focus your efforts on socking funds away for retirement.

  • 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

    You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Read: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the...

  • 4 ways to get your finances on track in 2022

    January is Financial Wellness Month: A chance to take a look at what went well last year and what we want to improve going forward. So don’t forget to take pride in the strong financial choices and progress you’re making each day.

  • Rental Costs Are Rising 3 Times as Fast as Last Year

    If your rent has recently been hiked up, you could try appealing to your landlord and asking for a break. Let's remember that many landlords took a financial hit during the pandemic when eviction bans were put into place. If you offer to do some maintenance or administrative work in exchange for a rent reduction, your landlord may agree to that arrangement, making it easier for you to afford your home.

  • How to Start Retirement Planning in Your 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s

    Start where you are with what you have.

  • Tips for Successful Retirement Investing

    Choosing the right investments is only one piece of the retirement planning puzzle. Here are six broad tips to keep in mind as you save and invest for retirement.

  • Let the new year be a time for new financial goals

    BBB tips for getting yourself into better financial shape for the new year.

  • 29% of Americans Worry About Their Debt. Here's How to Pay Yours Off Sooner

    Maybe you got hit with a string of costly medical bills your paycheck couldn't handle, and you had to put them on your credit cards and pay them off over time. Or maybe there was a lot of pressure to spend money on the holidays, and falling back on credit cards was your only choice. A good 29% of Americans are worried about the debt they've racked up, according to a new survey by Lincoln Financial Group.

  • How To Invest Your Tax Refund and Other Financial Windfalls Wisely This Year

    When used wisely, unexpected windfalls can be a great boost to your overall financial plan. Financial windfalls are by definition extra sources of cash that you weren't planning on receiving, so if...

  • 3 Reasons Renting Can Save You Money in 2022

    What if renting is the right way to go? Before you head out to open houses or begin scrolling through real estate listings, consider these three ways renting can save you money in 2022. In a new report, LendingTree compared monthly rental costs to house payments in the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. What they found was that renting was usually cheaper than owning a home, with one exception.