Rudolph guilty of rape; his testimony was mostly opposite of woman's

Oct. 1—ANDERSON — A Madison Circuit Court jury heard two different versions of what took place at an Anderson residence in August 2019.

James Rudolph, 38, 1400 block of Walnut Street, was found guilty Thursday by the Division 4 jurors on a charge of rape, a Level 1 felony.

Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for Oct. 27. Rudolph faces a possible sentence of 20 to 40 years.

Rudolph showed no visible reaction as Judge Hopper read the verdict. The plaintiff, who was in the courtroom, was crying.

Rudolph was the only witness for the defense, and his testimony was in direct conflict with that of the woman he was found guilty of raping at gunpoint.

He testified during questioning by defense attorney Cody Cogswell that up until July 2019, he believed his marriage was fine.

"We argued about small things," Rudolph said. "I told people I had a great marriage."

The woman testified that in July of that year, she told Rudolph that she didn't want to be married anymore.

She testified the two verbally fought a lot since their marriage in 2012 and had grown apart.

The two agreed to a separation that August but continued to live at the same address with their two children.

Rudolph said that in July, the woman had locked her cellphone, changed her name on Facebook and would go outside to talk on the phone.

He said up until then time, he never suspected she was cheating on him.

"When she asked for a separation, I was caught completely off guard," Rudolph testified. "I asked for a year to make her my priority in life."

He purchased a gun after someone broke into his garage and always carried it when away from his home.

Rudolph said on the day of the incident, he thought they had a great day together and went to the Indianapolis Speedrome that night.

He said he returned home at 10 p.m., and the two sat on the couch together and started kissing.

Rudolph said the handgun was in his pocket at the time.

At some point he noticed "hickeys" on her neck and wanted to know who they were from.

The two became sexually intimate, and Rudolph said the woman never said stop or pushed him away.

Rudolph said at one point the woman attempted to leave the room, and he pushed her and she fell down.

"She gave me a terrible look," he said.

Rudolph said at that point, the woman said she was asked on a date with another man and his actions made her decision easy.

"I took the gun out and pointed it at my chest and told her to do it," he testified, asking her to shoot him.

The woman left, and he texted her asking if she was coming back and if not, he would get custody of their two children.

Rudolph said the allegations of rape were made in an effort by the woman to get custody of the children.

"I thought I would be charged with domestic battery for pushing her," he said at the time of his arrest.

During questioning by Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp, Rudolph again said he believed they were working things out.

Kopp said Rudolph implied the accusation of rape was over custody of the two children.

Rudolph said he had proof that he could get custody of the children, but the woman deleted the posts from her phone.

"You're on trial for rape and didn't bring the proof," Kopp asked.

Rudolph said he didn't.

He denied raping the woman at gunpoint.

She testified Rudolph entered the living room that night carrying the handgun, which was unusual.

"If I can't have you, nobody can," Rudolph reportedly said when entering the room.

The woman said she told Rudolph to put the gun away, and he responded "I'm not kidding".

At some point, according to the testimony, Rudolph asked if she wanted to die first or have her children die first.

The woman testified she started fighting with Rudolph in an attempt to get the gun.

She said Rudolph raped her while holding the gun in his right hand and his left hand on her throat.

After the incident, she testified that Rudolph was on his knees with the gun pointed at his chest and told her to shoot him.

"I'd rather me dead than go to jail," he reportedly said.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.