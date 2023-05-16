Rudy Giuliani accused of coercing ex-employee into 'oral sex' while on the phone to Trump

Mr Giuliani is being sued for alleged sexual assault - AP

Rudy Giuliani has been accused of making an employee perform oral sex on him while he was on the phone to Donald Trump.

Noelle Dunphy, 43, who is suing for $10 million in damages and unpaid wages, claimed the former New York mayor subjected her to "wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment".

She also claimed he went on "alcohol-drenched rants" that included "sexist, racist, and anti-Semitic remarks" and made her work environment "unbearable".

The 70-page complaint said: "He often demanded oral sex while he took phone calls on speaker phone from high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump.

"Giuliani told Ms Dunphy that he enjoyed engaging in this conduct while on the telephone because it made him 'feel like Bill Clinton'."

In a statement a representative for Mr Giuliani, 78, said he "vehemently and completely denies the allegations in the complaint and plans to thoroughly defend against these allegations. This is pure harassment and an attempt at extortion."

The lawsuit claims Mr Giuliani hired Ms Dunphy in January 2019 - Bloomberg

The representative added: "Mayor Giuliani’s lifetime of public service speaks for itself, and he will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims. [He] categorically denies all of the allegations of this frivolous complaint."

A lawyer for Mr Giuliani has denied that Ms Dunphy ever worked for him.

According to the complaint, which was filed in a New York state court, Ms Dunphy began working for Mr Giuliani in January 2019, and did so until 2021.

She was hired as his director of business development and public relations consultant for $1 million a year, the complaint said.

Ms Dunphy alleged that Mr Giuliani began abusing her as soon as she started working for him, kissing her in the back of an SUV on her first day.

The complaint said: "He made clear that satisfying his sexual demands - which came virtually anytime, anywhere - was an absolute requirement of her employment."

It was claimed Mr Giuliani "often demanded that she work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her."

The complaint added: "He drank morning, noon, and night, and was frequently intoxicated, and therefore his behaviour was always unpredictable."

Ms Dunphy claimed that Mr Giulani "took Viagra constantly” and that she "worked under the constant threat that Giuliani might demand sex from her at any moment.

"When they were apart, they would often work remotely via videoconference, and during those conferences Giuliani almost always asked her to remove her clothes on camera."

It was also claimed that Mr Giuliani, who was Mr Trump's lawyer at the time, asked her if she "knew anyone in need of a pardon" because he was "selling pardons for $2 million".

Ms Dunphy claimed she was told by Mr Giuliani that her salary would have to be deferred until the end of a divorce he was going through.

Mr Giuliani had only paid her $12,000 and she was still owed $1,988,000, she claimed.

She also alleged that Mr Giuliani reneged on a promise to give her free legal representation in a separate domestic violence legal case.

She accused him of "unlawful abuses of power, wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment, wage theft and other misconduct."

