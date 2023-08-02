Rudy Giuliani’s accuser reveals tapes detailing alleged sexually vulgar remarks

Rudy Giuliani made vulgar remarks while making unwanted sexual advances towards a former assistant, according to transcripts filed on Tuesday in a bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit.

Noelle Dunphy sued the Trump ally in a Manhattan court in May for $10m for allegedly forcing her to perform sex acts and making racist, sexist and remarks while working as his aide between 2019 and 2021.

In a new court filing this week, Ms Dunphy’s lawyers provided transcripts of tapes that allegedly lay out in graphic detail some of Mr Giuliani’s sexually explicit remarks.

Ben Goodman, a political adviser to Mr Giuliani, previously told The Independent that the 79-year-old political veteran “unequivocally denies the allegations” in the lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Mr Goodman told The Independent that Mr Giuliani’s relationship with Ms Dunphy was entirely consensual.

Ms Dunphy is suing the former New York City mayor for $10m for sexual assault, harassment, wage theft and other misconduct over claims that he forced her to perform sex acts on him and work in the nude during her two-year employment.

In the latest filing filed on Tuesday, Ms Dunphy’s attorneys allege Mr Giuliani told her in March 2019: “Come here, big t*ts. Your t*ts belong to me. Give them to me. I want to claim my t*ts.”

“These breasts belong to me. Nobody else can get near these, okay? I don’t care if they’re flirting or they give you business cards. These are mine, you got it?” he allegedly added.

Rudy Giuliani is being sued for $10m in a sexual harassment lawsuit (AP)

In another transcript, Mr Giuliani allegedly called her “my b****” and “my f***ing s***”, adding: “I want to own you.”

Elsewhere, he allegedly calls Ms Dunphy “my little girl” and “my daughter”.

The transcripts also allegedly confirm anti-semitic remarks attributed to Mr Giuliani when the lawsuit was filed in May.

Mr Giuliani was alleged to have said that Jewish people need to “get over the Passover”, and that “Jewish men have small c**** because they can’t use them after they get married.”

He was also accused of demanding oral sex while on the phone to Donald Trump.

Ms Dunphy claims that Mr Giuliani promised to pay her $1m a year and provide pro bono legal representation, but that payment of the money would have to be deferred as he was going through a divorce from his “crazy” ex-wife Judith.

Noelle Dunphy is suing Rudy Giuliani for $10m for sexual harassment and wage theft (NoelleDunphy.com)

In a written response to the court in June, Mr Giuliani said the lawsuit “contains a blunderbuss of contradictory allegations”. He said he had never employed Ms Dunphy, and that her “singular objective” is to defame him, he said.

On Wednesday, Mr Goodman told The Independent that Ms Dunphy had a “documented history of making harassment claims against men for the purpose of making money”.

“It's disappointing to see some so-called ‘journalists’ stoop so low with these smears and attacks against a man who has dedicated his life to serving others. Mayor Giuliani cleaned up the streets of New York City, took down the Mafia and comforted the nation following September 11th.”

Mr Giuliani is facing legal challenges on multiple fronts relating to his conduct in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election on behalf of Mr Trump.

Mr Giuliani was widely reported to be “co-conspirator 1” in an indictment of Mr Trump returned by a federal grand jury on Tuesday.

He also faces disbarment by Washington DC-based disciplinary committee for his efforts to challenge Joe Biden’s victory.