Rudy Giuliani allies are pressuring Trump to help pay his former attorney's growing legal bills, report says

Tom Porter
·2 min read
Giuliani Trump
Rudy Giuliani listens to then-President Donald Trump address a news conference at the White House. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

  • Allies of Rudy Giuliani are pressing Trump to give financial help to his former lawyer, NYT reports.

  • Giuliani faces a federal investigation and two huge lawsuits over his work as Trump's attorney. 

  • Trump has reportedly still not paid Giuliani for his work seeking to overturn last year's election. 

Allies of Rudy Giuliani are pressing former President Donald Trump to help the lawyer with his mounting legal bills, as he battles two lawsuits and a federal investigation, The New York Times reported.

Sources told The Times that people close to Giuliani have urged people in Trump's circle to dip into the $250 million war chest left over from Trump's failed bid to overturn the 2020 election result to help Giuliani. Giuliani served as Trump's personal attorney while he was in office.

Insider has contacted Trump's office and attempted to reach Giuliani for comment on the report. 

The campaign to secure financial help for Giuliani has gained new urgency with the FBI raiding Giuliani's offices and home in Manhattan last week as part of an investigation into whether he acted as an unregistered agent for foreign officials in Ukraine.

The federal investigation is reportedly focused on Giuliani's bid to uncover damaging information on Joe Biden, then a Democratic presidential contender, after being dispatched by Trump to Ukraine in 2019.

Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing in his dealings in Ukraine. 

Giuliani is also entangled in legal problems over his role in leading the Trump campaign's bid to overturn Biden's win in the presidential election last year. As part of this effort, Giuliani pushed conspiracy theories alleging a vast plot by Democrats and election officials to deprive Trump of victory.

Dominion and Smartmatic, two voting-systems companies, have separately filed multi-billion lawsuits against Giuliani after the lawyer groundlessly claimed the companies had flipped Trump votes as part of a plot.

Giuliani has welcomed the lawsuits, suggesting they will allow him to more thoroughly probe the companies' dealings during the 2020 election.

According to The Times, Trump has still not paid Giuliani for his work in seeking to overturn the election. In January, The Washington Post and The Times reported that Trump instructed his aides not to pay the legal fees because he was upset that Giuliani had not done more to push back against his second impeachment that month.

In a Fox Business interview last week, Trump expressed support for his former lawyer following the FBI raids.

"It's very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country," Trump said.

