Rudy Giuliani: From 'America's Mayor' to election denier caught by the mafia laws he pioneered

In the 1980s, Rudy Giuliani garnered a reputation as a fearless prosecutor by aggressively deploying racketeering laws to skewer Mafia bosses.

These ‘RICO’ laws helped him take down the leadership of New York’s notorious “Five Families”, the Italian-American mafia running organised crime in the city.

But on Tuesday, Mr Giuliani was fighting for his own freedom after being ensnared by the very legal strategy he had pioneered.

It is a remarkable fall for the man once feted as “America’s Mayor”, a tough-on-crime Republican who led New York through its darkest hours in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

Prosecutors in Georgia charged Mr Giuliani with 13 felonies in relation to an alleged illegal plot to subvert the 2020 presidential election with his longtime associate and former client, Donald Trump.

Mr Giuliani, 79, now faces the threat of years behind bars. “It’s just the next chapter in a book of lies with the purpose of framing President Donald Trump and anyone willing to take on the ruling regime,” Mr Giuliani said after the charges dropped.

But for Mr Giuliani, there is no doubt this stunning chapter marks the lowest point yet in a years-long tragic descent from national hero to a figure of public derision.

They include an unwitting cameo in a Sacha Baron Cohen film, in which Mr Giuliani was filmed lying on a hotel bed with his hands down his trousers.

In the years since Mr Trump burst onto the political scene, Mr Giuliani has become one of the former president’s most forceful defenders.

He played a starring role in Mr Trump’s post-election push to cling to power, through what prosecutors allege was a criminal campaign of lies about voter fraud.

Donald Trump with Rudy Giuliani at the Trump National Golf Club in 2020

His efforts often descended into farce, such as a post-2020 election press conference held outside a “Four Seasons” landscaping business surrounded by a crematorium and a sex shop.

At another press event, Mr Giuliani and his allies claimed mass voter fraud without a shred of evidence as hair dye streamed down his face.

He was charged by Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis under the state’s Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Practices (RICO) statute.

Ms Willis, like the Mr Giuliani of four decades ago, has been innovative in her use of RICO laws. She has charged Mr Trump, Mr Giuliani and 17 other defendants with an alleged “criminal enterprise” to reject lawful votes.

Ms Willis used the RICO laws to do so, which allow a variety of crimes to be tied together into a single racketeering charge.

Ironically, it is a template Mr Giuliani perfected decades ago when he took down the leadership of the “Five Families” as the US attorney for the Southern District of New York.

He used similar language to accuse the crime families’ bosses of essentially acting as a “board of directors” for the New York mob.

Just last month, his spokesman hailed the former prosecutor’s effective use of the mobster statute in “[taking] down the Mafia” and cleaning up New York City.

He became New York’s mayor in 1993, and won over the nation with his leadership of the city after the September 11 terror attacks. It earned him a front cover as Time Magazine’s prestigious “Person of the Year”.

His political fortunes began to change in 2008 with a disastrous bid for the White House. It was Mr Trump who returned him to the frontline of Republican politics when he hired him as his lawyer.

He was a constant TV presence as he defended Mr Trump in the Russian election interference investigation. But against the backdrop of a turbulent personal life, Mr Giuliani proved susceptible to seemingly unforced admissions - contradicting Mr Trump’s denials over hush money payments to a porn star and his pursuit of a business deal in Moscow before the 2016 election.

In the end, it was his involvement in efforts to subvert the 2020 election that brought Mr Giuliani himself into the crosshairs of prosecutors.

His licence to practice law was suspended in New York over his “demonstrably false” claims of a stolen election and he faces being potentially disbarred in Washington.

Mr Giuliani appeared to be aware of the pitfalls of throwing in his lot with Mr Trump. “I am afraid it will be on my gravestone. ‘Rudy Giuliani: He lied for Trump,’” he told The New Yorker in 2019.

“If it is, so what do I care? I’ll be dead. I figure I can explain it to St. Peter.”

