Rudy Giuliani’s apartment reportedly raided by FBI

NEW YORK — The FBI raided Rudy Giuliani’s apartment Wednesday morning in connection with the ongoing investigation into his dealings in Ukraine, according to a report.

The raid, reported by The New York Times, is an overt sign that Manhattan federal prosecutors’ investigation into Giuliani is entering a new phase. It’s also a sign prosecutors think they have a strong case. Giuliani, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, is entitled to certain attorney-client privilege protections that can only be overcome with strong evidence of a crime.

A spokesman for the Southern District of New York declined comment.

The former New York mayor has been under investigation in connection with the criminal case against Lev Parnas and three other associates.

The four associates were charged with a complex web of crimes, some of which overlapped with the first impeachment of Trump. Giuliani orchestrated a pressure campaign on Ukrainian officials to dig up dirt on then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in 2019.

Prosecutors say Parnas also invoked Giuliani’s name to seal the deal with investors he then swindled.