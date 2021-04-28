Rudy Giuliani’s apartment searched as part of Ukraine investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Luscombe
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA</span>
Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA

Federal investigators have executed a search warrant at a New York office and private apartment belonging to Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of the city and personal lawyer to Donald Trump.

Federal authorities have been examining whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs, who at the same time were helping him search for dirt on Trump’s political rivals.

Investigators had seized some of Giuliani’s electronic devices from the Upper East Side residence, and from his law office on Park Avenue, early on Wednesday, the New York Times reported.

Giuliani’s own lawyer, Robert Costello, condemned the raids as “legal thuggery,” claiming his client had cooperated with prosecutors and offered to answer questions not involving his “privileged” communications with Trump.

“What they did today was legal thuggery. Why would you do this to anyone, let alone someone who was the associate attorney general, United States attorney, the mayor of New York City and the personal lawyer to the 45th president of the United States,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

Giuliani posted, then deleted, a tweet saying he would be giving a live statement about the raids during his afternoon radio show on WABC radio. When the show started at 3pm, Giuliani was missing and a guest host, Dominic Carter, was presenting.

Giuliani was considered a heroic figure in New York politics for his role as a top mafia prosecutor and then as mayor during the 9/11 terror attacks. But his reputation nosedived during the Trump era as he became embroiled in numerous scandals involving the administration and his role as one of Trump’s most fervent cheerleaders and attack dogs.

In the infamous “quid pro quo” episode, officials in Ukraine were alleged to be simultaneously attempting to “dig up dirt” on Trump’s political rivals, including Joe Biden, who was shortly to become the Democratic party’s presidential nominee.

Related: Trump and Giuliani sued by Democratic congressman over Capitol riot

Biden’s son, Hunter, had business dealings in Ukraine when his father was Barack Obama’s vice-president earlier in the decade, including a seat on the board of Burisma, one of the country’s largest energy companies.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act (Fara) makes it a federal crime to try to influence or lobby the US government at the request of a foreign official without informing the justice department.

Giuliani was back at the heart of the news cycle after the 2020 presidential election last November. He was a leading proponent of “the big lie”, Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen from him by “widespread fraud” in the voting process.

Giuliani became something of a laughing stock when he represented Trump in numerous failed legal challenges to the election result and made inept appearances in court and at press conferences.

But the anti-democratic campaign ultimately led to the 6 January insurrection by Trump supporters at the US Capitol, during which five people lost their lives.

According to the New York Times, the US attorney’s office in Manhattan and the FBI have been seeking a search warrant for Giuliani’s phones for months, which officials in Trump’s justice department continually sought to block.

Following Trump’s departure from office in January, and confirmation in March by the US Senate of Biden’s pick Merrick Garland as attorney general, the justice department dropped its opposition.

The Times noted that while the warrant is not an explicit accusation of wrongdoing against Giuliani, it showed the investigation was entering “an aggressive new phase”. The newspaper contacted the FBI and US attorney’s office, both of which, it said, declined to comment.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney who was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion, campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress, and who has since become a Trump critic, said simply: “Here we go folks!!!”

The New York Times further reported that the FBI also served a search warrant Wednesday on the Washington DC home of attorney Victoria Toensing, an associate of Giuliani and reported contact of Ukraine officials who were looking into the Bidens. Toensing, the newspaper said, has previously represented Dimitry Fitash, a Ukrainian energy billionaire with alleged mob contacts who is under indictment in the US for bribery.

The Wall Street Journal said Costello told its reporters that authorities arrived at Giuliani’s apartment at 6am and seized his devices.

He said the search warrant described the investigation as a probe into a possible violation of foreign lobbying rules and “sought communications between Mr Giuliani and individuals including John Solomon, a columnist who was corresponding with Mr Giuliani about his effort to push for investigations of Joe Biden in Ukraine”.

Solomon, a conservative political operative and Giuliani ally, has been accused of using his columns in the Hill to help spread disinformation about the Bidens’ dealings in Ukraine, his writing earning praise from Trump and his acolytes, who called them worthy of a Pulitzer.

The Hill, meanwhile, decided in 2018 to classify Solomon’s future contributions as “opinion.”

Costello added that in recent years he had offered to answer investigators’ questions as long as they agreed to say what area they were looking at ahead of time. He said they declined the offer. “It’s like I’m talking to a wall,” Costello said.

Prosecutors began looking into Giuliani after building an unrelated case against Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Soviet-born American citizens alleged to have aided his efforts in Ukraine and later charged with crimes including conspiracy and campaign finance violations.

The Times said the investigators were looking into Giuliani’s push to remove the then US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, whom Trump considered disloyal and obstructive, and whom he removed in May 2019.

The Ukraine scandal, and Trump’s dark prediction during his notorious July 2019 call with the country’s prime minister Volodymyr Zelensky that Yovanovitch was “going to go through some things,” was the subject of Trump’s first impeachment trial.

Recommended Stories

  • Rudy Guiliani's phone and laptop seized over Ukraine probe

    Federal investigators have seized phones and laptops belonging to Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Guiliani, acting on a search warrant issued in the criminal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine. The agents removed the items from his Upper East Side apartment in Manhattan early on Wednesday morning, in an extraordinary move for prosecutors to take against a former president’s personal lawyer. Authorities have been looking into whether Mr Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, illegally lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs, who at the same time were helping him search for dirt on Mr Trump’s political rivals, including Joe Biden, in the run-up to the 2020 election. The US Attorney’s office in Manhattan and the FBI had for months sought to secure a search warrant for Mr Giuliani’s phones, the New York Times reported.

  • Rudy Giuliani’s apartment reportedly raided by FBI

    NEW YORK — The FBI raided Rudy Giuliani’s apartment Wednesday morning in connection with the ongoing investigation into his dealings in Ukraine, according to a report. The raid, reported by The New York Times, is an overt sign that Manhattan federal prosecutors’ investigation into Giuliani is entering a new phase. It’s also a sign prosecutors think they have a strong case. Giuliani, a lawyer ...

  • Feds raid Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan apartment, accelerating inquiry into Ukraine dealings

    The federal raid represents an acceleration of the inquiry into Donald Trump's personal lawyer and the highest profile-action yet in the probe.

  • Huawei's revenue drops in 'challenging' year

    Huawei saw its revenue fall 16.5% to $23.46 billion in the first quarter compared to a year earlier. The Chinese tech giant was hurt by a dip in sales after selling its budget smartphone unit Honor in November.Its net profit margin rose, however, as the company cut costs and received a boost from $600 million in royalty payments.Rotating chairman Eric Xu said in a statement that 2021 ''will be challenging year'', but will also see the company's development strategy take shape.Huawei was put on an export blacklist by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019, and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin. That which affected the firm's ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.The ban put Huawei's once lucrative handset business under immense pressure, prompting the sale of its Honor unit to a group of agents and dealers.In March, Huawei had posted a 3.2% rise in profits in 2020, largely driven by its home market.But its business declined elsewhere in 2020, with revenues down across major markets.Xu says the company is now investing heavily in businesses that are less reliant on U.S. chip technology, such as autonomous driving and cloud computing.

  • Rudy Giuliani: US investigators raid former Trump lawyer's home

    The former New York mayor and lawyer to Donald Trump is being investigated for dealings with Ukraine.

  • Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan Apartment Raided in Federal Investigation

    Federal agents executed a search warrant at the New York City apartment of Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday morning to seize electronic devices and collect evidence in connection to an ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ) criminal investigation, according to The New York Times. Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, is the subject of a probe related to his activities in Ukraine during the 2020 election cycle. The New York Times was the first to report the news of the search. Robert Costello, Rudy Giuliani’s attorney, told the Wall Street Journal that federal investigators confiscated Giuliani’s electronic devices from his apartment at 6am on Wednesday. The search warrant mentioned an investigation into a possible violation of foreign lobbying rules, and that it intended to obtain communications between Giuliani and certain individuals, Costello told the Wall Street Journal. One such individual was John Solomon, a journalist who spoke with Mr Giuliani regarding his push to investigate then candidate for president Joe Biden’s involvement in Ukraine. Federal prosecutors rarely seek approval for search warrants related to legal work that falls under the protected category of attorney-client privilege. In the past, Manhattan federal prosecutors pursued a warrant against former Trump lawyer, Michael Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in federal prison after being convicted of tax evasion, campaign finance fraud, and lying to Congress. The New York Times reported that DOJ agents requested permission to raid Giuliani’s Manhattan residence for communications and records last year, but were denied by senior political officials in the Trump administration. A federal warrant requires approval by a judge. Prosecutors must convince the judge that there is probable cause that a search of Giuliani’s property would yield evidence that crime or fraud was committed. The raiding of Giuliani’s home could indicate that the agents met the burden of proof. The inquiry into the former New York City mayor at least partially involves his business dealings in Ukraine, aiming to discover whether Giuliani participated in illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of Ukrainian government operatives.

  • You Can Make Your Own Bulit-In Bookcase With This Easy-to-Follow Hack

    This tutorial takes a bit of effort but it's worth it if you want a built-in bookshelf that will stand the test of time.

  • Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90

    Michael Collins stayed in orbit as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the Moon in 1969.

  • Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera to help Gov. Gretchen Whitmer encourage COVID-19 vaccines

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Detroit Tigers veteran Miguel Cabrera volunteered to serve as the co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission.

  • Yankees trade Mike Tauchman to Giants for Wandy Peralta

    The New York Yankees acquired left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday for outfielder Mike Tauchman. New York also gets a player to be named as part of the deal. Peralta, 29, is 2-1 with two saves and a 5.40 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Giants this season and is 9-9 with a 4.72 ERA and two saves in nine major league seasons with Cincinnati (2016-19) and San Francisco (2019-21).

  • Feds Raid Rudy Giuliani’s NYC Apartment in Ukraine Probe

    Rey Del Rio/GettyFederal authorities in Manhattan executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s Upper East Side apartment and office on Wednesday, marking a significant escalation in a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine.According to The New York Times, which first reported the raid, investigators seized Giuliani’s electronic devices and searched both his Madison Avenue apartment and Park Avenue office at about 6 a.m. A law enforcement official confirmed to The Daily Beast that the feds raided Giuliani’s home.A search warrant was also executed at the Washington, D.C. home of lawyer Victoria Toensing, a former top DOJ official and Giuliani associate, who was involved in the effort to dig for dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden in Ukraine, the Times reported. According to ABC News, investigators only requested her cell phone, which she handed over. The warrants suggest investigators are intensifying their investigation into whether Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, illegally lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs in 2019. He was hunting for dirt on the Bidens at the same time.The Southern District of New York declined The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Details of the search warrant were not immediately available and inquiries to Giuliani and his attorneys were not returned. A tweet on Giuliani’s account said he’d read a live statement on radio on Wednesday afternoon—but it was later deleted and he never appeared on air. Toensing’s law firm, diGenova & Toensing, said in a statement that she was a “former federal prosecutor and senior Justice Department official” who “would have been happy to turn over” anything relevant. “All they had to do was ask,” it said. “Ms. Toensing was informed that she is not a target of the investigation.”Georgia Prosecutors Eye ‘False Statement’ Charges for Rudy Giuliani and Team Trump Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, told The Wall Street Journal that the search warrant was seeking any communications between Giuliani and people including John Solomon, a columnist who was in communication with Giuliani about his efforts to get the Ukraine to open investigations into Biden.During the Trump-Ukraine saga and scandal of the last administration, Giuliani and Solomon coordinated closely enough that, on one Saturday evening in April 2019, Giuliani texted The Daily Beast, unsolicited and unprompted, a lengthy message that read, “Edited draft of column that goes live at 7a tomorrow.” The rest of the message seemed to have been a copy-and-paste of a whole column, and included headline suggestions like, “Ukrainian to U.S. prosecutors: Why don’t you want our evidence on Democrats?” and “Ukrainians build a case against Democrats, but does anyone in U.S. care?” The text message also read: “By John Solomon.”It wasn’t clear why Giuliani was getting seemingly full previews of Solomon’s writing before it had been published, and Giuliani claimed at the time he’d got the unpublished article from someone other than Solomon, though he declined to say who.Toensing’s law firm, diGenova & Toensing, said in a statement. “Ms. Toensing is a former federal prosecutor and senior Justice Department official. She has always conducted herself and her law practice according to the highest legal and ethical standards,” Toensing's law firm, diGenova & Toensing, said in a statement. “She would have been happy to turn over any relevant documents. All they had to do was ask. Ms. Toensing was informed that she is not a target of the investigation.”The execution of a search warrant on Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor, is “a huge development,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahman told The Daily Beast. “Federal search warrants of lawyer offices or homes generally have to be approved by high-level Department of Justice officials in Washington D.C. because of the sensitive nature of attorney-client communications and attorney work product,” Rahman said. The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan had reportedly been trying to secure a search warrant for Giuliani’s phones for months but were blocked while Trump was in power. The DOJ reportedly lifted its objections once Merrick Garland was confirmed as Biden’s attorney general.“In addition, like any search warrant, a District Judge found that there is probable cause that Giuliani’s apartment and electronic devices contain instrumentalities of a crime,” Rahman said. “The next step is for a ‘taint team’ to review the seized materials to ensure that the federal agents and prosecutors who are actually handling the investigation do not access any privileged materials.”Another former federal law enforcement official told The Daily Beast that the warrants were likely executed “much later than the investigators would have liked—really it’s a perfect example of how political interference in a criminal case causes concrete legal problems [since] when you lose six months, it gives a person like Rudy a chance to do what I suspect he’s already done, which is to purge all of his shit.”Costello took a different view, telling the Times: “What they did today was legal thuggery. Why would you do this to anyone, let alone someone who was the associate attorney general, United States attorney, the mayor of New York City and the personal lawyer to the 45th president of the United States.”Lev Parnas: Trump’s Cronies Made Fun of Him Behind His BackThe investigation into Giuliani appears to be related to charges against two of his former business associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. In 2019, Parnas and Fruman were arrested by the FBI on unrelated campaign finance charges. An indictment by a Manhattan grand jury alleged, in part, that they participated in a scheme to oust the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine “at the request of one or more Ukrainian government officials” and helped to funnel an unnamed foreigner’s campaign donations to U.S. politicians, including to a lawmaker widely believed to be Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX). (Sessions has not been accused of wrongdoing.)The Times subsequently reported that federal prosecutors in Manhattan were investigating Giuliani in connection with those allegations. Prosecutors were reportedly looking into his possible involvement in the push to oust Marie Yovanovitch, the ambassador to Ukraine—a push that was later brought up in Trump’s first impeachment trial.They were also reportedly probing Giuliani’s possible business dealings in Ukraine, and whether he worked with Ukrainian officials and businessmen to both push for Yovanovitch’s ouster and dig for dirt on Trump’s political foes.Foreign lobbying laws require individuals to tell the Justice Department if they’re lobbying the U.S. government on behalf of foreign entities.Parnas and Fruman also paid Giuliani a reported $500,000 for consulting work on a business venture, Fraud Guarantee, which was billed as a fraud protection service. A 2021 complaint by the SEC alleged that Parnas and Fruman “misappropriated the majority of the investor funds they raised for Fraud Guarantee to pay for personal expenses such as travel, luxury goods, and untraceable cash withdrawals.”Rudy: Only ‘50/50’ Chance I Worked With a ‘Russian Spy’ to Dig Dirt on Bidens and UkraineIn the months prior to the Trump-Ukraine scandal breaking in the media and after the Mueller report had already dropped, Giuliani would visit the White House frequently to meet with Trump, including in the residence and Oval Office areas—but so often, those meetings would be private just to the two men and it was generally understood in the West Wing that they were not to be disturbed, according to a former senior White House official. This caused recurring consternation among White House brass, who often had trouble figuring out what, exactly, the then-president and his personal lawyer were discussing, and fueled suspicion and concerns among White House attorneys that Giuliani, with whatever he kept bringing to Trump, would soon get Trump in trouble or in a legal mess.It wouldn’t take long for Giuliani and Trump to vindicate these fears, with some of their discussions and activity leading directly to Trump’s first impeachment trial over alleged attempts to use foreign interference to bolster his re-election bid.The former law enforcement official told The Daily Beast of Wednesday’s raid: “One interesting parlor game is to think about how much of this is strategic and how much of this is actually about gathering the information.“This is probably stuff they’d like to have but don’t necessarily need. They know it’s not going to be a finished review for a long time and I expect they want to indict before that review is completed. This feels to me like something that is gonna be done shortly before they’re going to charge.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jana Kramer Speaks Out with an Empowering Message After Filing for Divorce from Ex Mike Caussin

    "You will break her, but she will grow back stronger. You will dim her light, but she will shine more brightly in the dark," Jana Kramer said

  • Country-loving Kate wears £15 earrings for farm visit

    This isn't the first time she's worn the affordable jewellery

  • New video shows moments before Andrew Brown Jr. killed

    The new footage shows a team of deputies riding a sheriff's department truck on its way to arrest Brown on drug charges.

  • Trump Dragged Closer to Testifying in Protesters’ Suit Accusing His Guards of Assault

    Drew Angerer/GettyFormer President Donald Trump is one step closer to testifying in a New York lawsuit filed by a group of protesters who claim his bodyguards assaulted them in 2015.As The Daily Beast previously reported, the activists had gathered outside Trump Tower to protest the Republican candidate’s derogatory comments on Mexican immigrants. On that September day, soon after the demonstrators assembled on Fifth Avenue outside the skyscraper, several members of Trump’s security team allegedly “violently attacked” them and destroyed their protest banners before a crowd that included reporters.While president, Trump had tried to quash a subpoena that would force him to testify at the civil trial in the Bronx and sit for a videotaped deposition beforehand. In 2019, his lawyers appealed a judge’s order denying his request.On Tuesday, the state’s Appellate Division dismissed Trump’s appeal as moot.“This appeal concerning the proper standard for determining whether a sitting President may be compelled to give videotaped trial testimony about unofficial acts in a civil action against him or her is moot given that the rights of parties will not be directly affected by our determination,” the court said in its ruling, “and that there will not be an immediate consequence of the judgment.”Trump and Don Jr. Lawyer Up for Eric Swalwell’s Jan. 6 Riot LawsuitBenjamin N. Dictor, an attorney for the protesters, said: “We are pleased with the Appellate Division’s decision and look forward to presenting Mr. Trump’s testimony at trial, as would be expected from any adverse party in litigation.”Lawyers for Trump could not be reached for comment.Similarly, the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, recently ruled that Summer Zervos’ defamation suit against Trump could proceed because Trump is no longer a sitting president and “the issues presented have become moot.” In that case, Trump called Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, a liar after she came forward in 2016 with allegations he groped her and kissed her without her consent.The activists behind the Bronx lawsuit include Efrain Galicia, Florencia Tejeda Perez, Gonzalo Cruz Franco, and Miguel Villalobos. (Another plaintiff, Johnny Garcia, died in February 2019.) Trump, his presidential campaign, and the Trump Organization are listed as defendants, as are Trump bodyguards including longtime fixer Keith Schiller, Gary Uher, Edward Jon Deck Jr., and security personnel referred to as John Does 3 and 4.The plaintiffs, described as “a group of human rights activists of Mexican origin,” had fashioned banners satirizing Trump’s campaign slogan with the words “Trump: Make America Racist Again!” They also wore white robes and hoods after Galicia learned that former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke had endorsed Trump.On the afternoon of Sept. 3, 2015, Trump held a press conference inside Trump Tower and journalists and protesters gathered outside. Cruz and Perez waited on a public sidewalk on Fifth Avenue, opposite the building’s entrance.Soon after Cruz put on his KKK parody costume, Uher allegedly shoved him. While Perez recorded the incident, Deck allegedly ordered her to stop filming and remove her costume before he yanked her by the wrist and shoved her down the sidewalk toward Cruz.Holy cow. Scuffles breaking out at trump hdq w trump aides trying to move anti trump protesters. More @NY1— Josh Robin (@joshrobin) September 3, 2015 The complaint says reporters began to record and document the tussle, too. Galicia and Garcia arrived with three signs soon after this encounter, setting two banners against cement planters on the sidewalk. According to the suit, Uher and an unnamed guard immediately approached the men and tossed them to the ground.When Galicia recovered his signs and put them back up, Schiller “swiftly and menacingly approached Galicia” before ripping one of the posters in half and walking off with the other.Galicia followed Schiller, who allegedly ignored Galicia's demands to return his property, and reached around the guard to retrieve his sign. Schiller then “swung around and struck Galicia with a closed fist on the head with such force that it caused Galicia to stumble backwards,” the complaint alleges. An unnamed guard then “placed his hands around Galicia’s neck in an effort to choke him,” the suit claims.trump aides tearing away anti trump signs and hitting anti trump protester coming up @NY1— Josh Robin (@joshrobin) September 3, 2015 The complaint includes claims for assault and battery, tortuous interference with political speech, negligent hiring and retention, and negligent supervision.It was one of 75 court battles that the former president-elect faced in November 2016 as he prepared to move into the White House.Tuesday’s appellate court ruling comes a year and a half after Bronx County Judge Doris Gonzalez denied Trump's motion to quash the subpoena.In September 2019, Trump’s legal team—which includes Marc Kasowitz and Lawrence Rosen—filed an appeal claiming the court “erred in failing to determine, as required by the U.S. Constitution and other applicable law, that President Trump was the only source available for testimony” on his ties to the defendants and “in erroneously concluding that the President’s testimony was ‘indispensable’” to the activists’ claims.This month, the activists’ lawyers—Nathaniel K. Charny, Roger J. Bernstein, and Dictor—filed a motion to dismiss Trump’s appeal as moot “in light of his return to private citizen status.”In a court filing last week, they added that Trump’s testimony is relevant because the alleged “conduct of the security guards was committed at the express or implied direction, and with express and implied approval of” the reality TV star-turned president.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Not sure where you hit it’: video shows NRA chief’s botched killing of elephant

    Gruesome 2013 video shows Wayne LaPierre repeatedly failing to finish off the endangered animal from barely five yards away Wayne LaPierre, the National Rifle Association’s CEO, is a ‘skilled hunter’, according to his official biography. Photograph: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ACM In his National Rifle Association biography, Wayne LaPierre boasts of his prowess as “a skilled hunter”. But a newly surfaced video of the gruesome 2013 killing of an endangered savanna elephant in Botswana has revealed a different truth: the gun group’s longtime leader and self-styled role model for big-game hunters is a lousy shot. Footage of the incident from the Okavango Delta shows the NRA executive vice-president in safari clothing and accompanied by guides, firing three shots at the wounded animal from barely five yards away, with none of them finding the right place to finish it off. The dying elephant is heard gurgling and struggling for breath, after LaPierre’s initial shot had felled it but failed to kill it. “I’m not sure where you’re shooting,” a guide tells him, before another man is ordered in to finish off the animal with a single shot. Later in the clip, published on Tuesday by the Trace, a non-profit journalism outlet that focuses on gun-control news and is affiliated to the New Yorker, LaPierre’s wife Susan is seen killing another elephant. The couple’s team of safari guides have tracked it down for her and set up a makeshift tripod, while telling her precisely where to aim, unbeknown to the older bull elephant, who stands placidly amid the grasses with a group of other elephants. After killing it with a shot to the head then a shot to the chest, both shots more accurate than her husband’s, both from close range, she whoops that “that was amazing”, she feels “great” and she jumps around hugging the guides. Mrs LaPierre then cuts off the elephant’s tail with a knife, smiling broadly and declaring: “Victory!” as she holds her trophy aloft for the camera. “That’s my elephant tail,” she proclaims. “Way cool!” According to the Trace, the images of the legal hunt, recorded for an unaired episode of the NRA-sponsored Under Wild Skies television program intended to elevate the organization’s profile and popularity among hunters, were hidden for more than eight years because the organization feared “a public relations fiasco”. In the video, LaPierre claims the elephant “had me out of gas there for a while” after a two-hour chase. The show’s host, Tony Makris, initially praises the NRA chief executive: “You hit it right where you should have hit it. He dropped like a stone. Well done, Wayne,” he says. But after inspecting the carcass he says: “I’m not sure where you hit it.” LaPierre concedes: “Well, I wouldn’t say it’s a perfect shot.” The episode is another blow to the troubled NRA, once a powerful political voice for gun rights, but whose influence has waned amid a backlash to a series of mass shootings across the US and the new Democratic administration in the White House. In January, it filed for bankruptcy, five months after New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, filed a lawsuit seeking its dissolution and alleging the group siphoned tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips for its leaders, including eight trips to the Bahamas on private jets in five years for LaPierre and his family. The NRA did not respond to the Guardian’s request for comment, but in a statement to the Washington Post, spokesperson Andrew Arulanandam defended LaPierre’s hunting trip to Botswana, which he said was conducted “in accordance with all rules and regulations”. “The video offers an incomplete portrayal of the experience and fails to express the many ways this activity benefits the local community and habitat,” he said. Last month, the Guardian reported International Union for the Conservation of Nature figures that showed poaching and the “silent killer” of human-driven habitat loss had caused sharp declines in numbers of African elephants, with forest elephant numbers falling by 86% in the past 31 years and savanna elephants by about 60% in the past half-century. The NRA video drew immediate criticism from the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity. “Savanna elephants were just declared endangered by international experts, and these intelligent beings certainly shouldn’t be used as paper targets by an inept marksman,” Tanya Sanerib, the group’s international legal director, said in a statement. “It’s sickening to see LaPierre’s brutal, clumsy slaughter of this beautiful creature. We’re in the midst of a poaching epidemic, and rich trophy hunters like the NRA chief are blasting away at elephants while the international community calls for stiffer penalties for poachers. What message does that send?” Gun reform activists were also outraged. “In which NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre manages to alienate both hunters and gun owners because not only is this inhumane, but he’s a horrible shot,” Shannon Watts, founder of the group Moms Demand Action, said in a tweet.

  • Some Big 12 players expected to impact their teams in 2021

    The LSU transfer played in 13 games as part of a rotation at nose tackle and had 17 tackles as a true freshman on the Tigers’ 2019 national championship team, when second-year Baylor head coach Dave Aranda was LSU’s defensive coordinator. The 6-foot-4, 350-pound Ika should be a force in the middle for the Bears, and is a huge boost on the defensive front that was lacking experience.

  • ‘Child abuse, really?’: Dr Fauci responds to Tucker Carlson criticism of face coverings for children

    ‘I think that’s self-evident that that’s bizarre,’ says chief medical adviser of Fox News anchor

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Fauci slams Senator Ron Johnson for questioning why US should vaccinate everyone

    ‘How can anyone say that 567,000 dead Americans is not an emergency?’ Dr Facui says about the vaccine