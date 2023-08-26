Rudy Giuliani appears to have grown two inches according to his Georgia booking record

Rudy Giuliani seemingly gained two inches in height during his Fulton County Jail booking as skepticism over Donald Trump and his associates’ vital statistics continues.

New York City’s former mayor surrendered in Georgia for his alleged role in the election interference case and was initially listed on the booking sheet as 5ft 9 and 180 pounds.

Hours later, Mr Trump’s former lawyer had his numbers changed by officials to 5ft 11 and 230 pounds, reported The Washington Post.

An individual who was with Mr Giuliani during his booking told the newspaper that they did not remember any Fulton County officials asking the former prosecutor about his height or weight, nor did they get him to stand on a scale.

The source told the newspaper that none of the numbers that appeared on the jail’s website matched driver’s license details.

Social media lit up with comments after Mr Trump’s surrender at the Atlanta jail on Thursday and his booking record stated that he was 6ft 3 and weighed 215 pounds.

This put his weight at nearly 30 pounds lighter than what was recorded at his last physical at the White House.

The Georgia grand jury handed 13 felony charges to Mr Trump for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

These charges include conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer and more.

Rudy Giuliani’s Fulton County mug shot (Reuters)

In addition, 18 Trump associates have also been indicted including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Mr Giuliani, and Jenna Ellis.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office appears to have other discrepancies in its booking records of the group.

Jeffrey Clark is listed as 5ft 3 but his former Justice Department colleagues told The Post that he is an “average-sized” man.

Cathy Latham, an alternate elector also charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, has grey hair but it is listed as “blonde or strawberry blonde” in the booking system.

Former president Donald Trump is shown in a mug shot released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (via REUTERS)

Meanwhile, David Shafer, Georgia’s former GOP chairman, is listed as being 5ft5, 150 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

Photographs of Mr Shafer taken at the party’s state convention in June appear to show him as a significantly larger man with grey hair.

Unlike other law enforcement agencies, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office does not use a height scale behind defendants while mug shots are being taken.

Bill Hallsworth, director of jail and court services for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, told The Post that each county in the state has different procedures for booking defendants.

He also said that some counties take their information from driver’s licenses which can be outdated.

The Independent has contacted the Fulton County Sheriff’s for comment.