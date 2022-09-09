Rudy Giuliani battles ex-wife Judi over money

NEW YORK — Facing mounting legal woes, former President Donald Trump’s adviser Rudy Giuliani said he won’t back down in court — no matter what his ex wife says.

The former New York City mayor, fresh off a Georgia grand jury investigation into his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Giuliani squared off in court on Thursday with yet another legal nemesis — his former spouse Judith Giuliani.

The ex-mayor’s ex-wife is suing Giuliani for failure to pay out the agreed terms of their divorce settlement, which was finalized in December 2019.

Giuliani said she would have gotten the money already — if she had sent him the proper paperwork.

“It’s literally about three or four payments that amount to $45,000, which I will obviously pay,” Giuliani told the Daily News. “There was no reason for this because I would have paid them had she sent me a correct complaint.”

Giuliani said it was a “gross exaggeration” that he owed her $260,000 she claims she’s due.

Earlier on Thursday, during a hearing on the matter, Giuliani apologized for not submitting his opposition papers on time.

“The only thing I can tell you is that, it’s not much of an excuse, but I’m being sued in 10 different cases,” Giuliani said.

Outside the courtroom, the two could be heard bickering over money on a bench.

Judith Giuliani declined to comment after the hearing.

Giuliani quickly turned to other pressing matters, like the Georgia probe, and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who had just pleaded not guilty to money laundering charges in a courtroom across the street.

“Mr. Bannon is without any doubt one of the best examples of political persecution in this country,” Giuliani said. “It’s outrageous what has been done to him.”

As for the Georgia investigation, Giuliani said he is ready to move on.

“I had a very good experience with them,” Giuliani said. "They told me they were very satisfied with my testimony. They thought they had completed it, but I said if you have any more questions… I did nothing wrong in Georgia. Did nothing wrong anywhere.”

-------