Rudy Giuliani concedes he made false statements about two Georgia election workers

WASHINGTON - Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani conceded that he made false statements about two Georgia election workers he accused of rigging the 2020 election and counting extra votes.

His latest court filing Tuesday is an attempt to resolve their litigation against him.

It also says he refuses to accept his statements caused damage to the plaintiffs, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who said they faced harassment and death threats after former President Donald Trump accused them of committing election fraud.

Giuliani maintains his latest admission should not affect his argument that his statements about the 2020 election are “constitutionally protected" by the First Amendment.

The court document says Giuliani did not contest that "to the extent that the statements were statements of fact and otherwise actionable, such actionable factual statements were false," and that he published those statements to third parties.

Giuliani is continuing to fight to dismiss the lawsuit.

Ted Goodman, Giuliani's political advisor, said, “Giuliani did not acknowledge that the statements were false but did not contest it in order to move on to the portion of the case that will permit a motion to dismiss.”

“This is a legal issue, not a factual issue. Those out to smear the mayor are ignoring the fact that this stipulation is designed to get to the legal issues of the case," Goodman said.

