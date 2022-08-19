Rudy Giuliani Cooks Up Bonkers New Excuse For Trump's Hoard Of Sensitive Docs

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and longtime sideman to Donald Trump, tried a new line of logic for the former president’s actions: He was protecting the sensitive documents the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago.

“Really, if you look at the Espionage Act, it’s not really about taking the documents,” Giuliani said on Newsmax. “It’s about destroying them. Or hiding them. Or giving them to the enemy. It’s not about taking them and putting them in a place that’s roughly as safe as they were in in the first place.”

Rudy Giuliani tells Newsmax that Trump was just trying to preserve documents by putting them in a safe place. pic.twitter.com/tDJag4loW4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2022

Trump and those close to him have told a shifting story of what was stored in Mar-a-Lago.

Eric Trump, a son of the former president, claimed his father kept “newspaper articles, pictures, notes from us.” Trump, as well as those around him, have suggested the FBI actually “planted” evidence as they executed a search warrant. Then, they admitted the feds found ― not planted ― sensitive documents, but that Trump had declassified them all (which may not matter).

Now, Giuliani seems to be going a step further ― admitting the documents were sensitive, but claiming Trump was actually protecting them, and further stating that Mar-a-Lago was “roughly as safe” as the White House and other secure federal facilities.

Critics of the former president could hardly believe it:

