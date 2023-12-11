Rudy Giuliani Could Owe Tens of Millions To Black Election Workers

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman U. S. District Courthouse on December 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Jury selection begins today in his sentencing in his defamation case brought by Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shane Moss, who successfully sued Giuliani in civil court.



WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman U. S. District Courthouse on December 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Jury selection begins today in his sentencing in his defamation case brought by Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shane Moss, who successfully sued Giuliani in civil court.

Rudy Giuliani’s damages trial begins on Monday — with millions of dollars in the balance for the former New York City mayor. The Trump loyalist was already found guilty of defaming two Black Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, by spreading baseless claims of election interference.

Now, a secondary trial will determine how much he owes the pair, who he falsely claimed were passing USB drives around “like they were vials of heroin or cocaine.” The mother-daughter pair were handing each other mints.

Read more

Giuliani also faces RICO charges in Georgia. He was indicted alongside 18 other co-defendants, including former President Trump, for election interference. This has clearly not been the best year for the man once known as America’s Mayor.

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.