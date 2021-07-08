Rudy Giuliani’s D.C. law license suspended

Reuters Videos

Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-U.S. President Donald Trump, has been suspended from practicing law in Washington, D.C.The D.C. Court of Appeals issued the order citing the suspension of Giuliani's New York license two weeks ago.A court there found he had lied when arguing that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.The New York Appellate Division said Giuliani's false claims of widespread voter fraud threatened the public interest and could erode public confidence in elections, and cited the Capitol riot by Trump supporters earlier this year.One of those false statements alleged that hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots had been improperly counted.Neither Trump nor Giuliani have produced any evidence to support those claims, and several courts, election officials and members of Trump's own administration have debunked them.Giuliani had slammed the New York court order, calling it a quote "double standard justice system."After the ruling on June 24, Giuliani said he would go to court to fight the New York suspension.