Rudy Giuliani faces third day of trial for defaming Georgia election workers

Sam Levinein Washington and Rachel Leingang
·1 min read
7
<span>Photograph: José Luis Magaña/AP</span>
Photograph: José Luis Magaña/AP

The third day of a federal trial against Rudy Giuliani for defamation against two Georgia election workers begins on Wednesday after a day of harrowing testimony from Shaye Moss, whose life was upended after Giuliani spread election lies about her.

Related: Giuliani’s lies turned my life ‘upside down’, election worker testifies

Moss and Ruby Freeman are suing Giuliani for his claims, from which the former New York City mayor and Trump ally has not backed down this week. After the first day of trial, Giuliani doubled down on his claims, saying they were true, leading the judge to question Giuliani’s mental fitness.

Just as they have been all week, Moss, Freeman and Giuliani are in the courtroom. Moss and Freeman are sitting next to each other at a table with their lawyers. Freeman’s back is to Giuliani, who is sitting at a table parallel to them with his lawyer.

Freeman is expected to testify later today.

Both women are seeking up to $43m in damages over Giuliani’s false claims that accused them of fraudulently counting mail-in ballots, a sum that Giuliani’s lawyer said would be like a “death penalty” for his client.

Ashlee Humphreys, a professor at Northwestern who studies social media, is the first witness on Wednesday. She is expected to testify about how she calculated the damages Moss and Freeman are entitled to.

The case is seen as a test for one avenue pro-democracy groups are using to try to hold election deniers accountable for the consequences of spreading conspiracy theories.

Recommended Stories

  • The best wireless earbuds for 2024

    Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • European Union lawmakers agree deal to bolster gig worker rights

    The development could deliver a significant boost for millions of gig workers laboring on digital platforms without being afforded workers rights. The EU estimates some 5.5 million people currently laboring for such platforms in the region may be wrongly classified as self employed (aka "bogus self employment"), meaning they are missing out on important labor and social rights protections. The Commission presented its original plan to reform labor laws to boost protections for platform workers back in December 2021, setting out a presumption of employment for workers in a bid to flip the odds on gig economy exploitation.

  • New York, New York: Tommy DeVito, Zach Wilson named NFL Offensive Players of the Week

    Both New York quarterbacks delivered in wins for their respective teams in Week 14.

  • Google unveils MedLM, a family of healthcare-focused generative AI models

    Google thinks that there's an opportunity to offload more healthcare tasks to generative AI models -- or at least, an opportunity to recruit those models to aid healthcare workers in completing their tasks. Today, the company announced MedLM, a family of models fine-tuned for the medical industries. Based on Med-PaLM 2, a Google-developed model that performs at an "expert level" on dozens of medical exam questions, MedLM is available to Google Cloud customers in the U.S. (it's in preview in certain other markets) who've been whitelisted through Vertex AI, Google's fully managed AI dev platform.

  • 8 Amazon gift ideas for your impossible-to-impress teenage daughter or granddaughter

    From vintage-looking band T-shirts to cute tote bags, these gifts are sure to win over even the most difficult-to-please teen.

  • Stock market news today: US stocks mixed as final 2023 Fed decision looms

    Focus is on the Fed's last policy decision of 2023, with investors on alert for signs of an end to interest-rate hikes.

  • Google debuts Imagen 2 with text and logo generation

    Google's making the second generation of Imagen, its AI model that can create and edit images given a text prompt, more widely available -- at least to Google Cloud customers using Vertex AI who've been approved for access. Called Imagen 2, Google's enhanced model -- which was quietly launched in preview at the tech giant's I/O conference in May -- was developed using technology from Google DeepMind, Google's flagship AI lab. Compared to the first-gen Imagen, it's "significantly" improved in terms of image quality, Google claims (the company bizarrely refused to share image samples prior to this morning), and introduces new capabilities including the ability to render text and logos.

  • The Game Awards’ missteps and Light No Fire | This week's gaming news

    The Game Awards are done and the video game marketing machine is winding down for the year, but this industry never fully stops. This week, we’re taking a look at what The Game Awards could have done better (a few things, it turns out) and breaking down some of the biggest announcements from last week’s show.

  • With AI Studio, Google launches an easy-to-use tool for developing apps and chatbots based on its Gemini model

    After announcing its family of Gemini models last week and bringing it to its Bard chatbot experience, Google is now bringing Gemini to developers by launching a slew of new and updated services today. One of these services is AI Studio -- which was previously known as MakerSuite. AI Studio is a web-based tool for developers that functions a bit like a gateway into the wider Gemini ecosystem, starting with Gemini Pro and then, at some point next year, also Gemini Ultra.

  • Amazon competes with its own Goodreads with launch of book discovery service, 'Your Books'

    Amazon today is launching its own competitor to Goodreads, a book tracking and recommendations site it also owns. The retailer announced the launch of a new Amazon feature, Your Books, which will organize all the books you've bought, borrowed, or saved, including print books, as well as Amazon's Kindle and Audible titles. This library will help to fuel discovery and recommendations of other books you might like, which can be saved to wish lists.

  • Apple introduces protection to prevent thieves from getting your passwords

    Apple introduced new security settings with the iOS 17.3 developer beta on Tuesday to prevent thieves from entering your passcode to get your info including account passwords. Apple will likely roll out the final version of iOS 17.3 in a few weeks. The new protections include the mandatory use of Face ID or Touch ID before performing sensitive actions like looking at passwords or using saved payment methods in Safari.

  • Tesla to lose $7,500 consumer tax credits for some Model 3 vehicles

    Tesla will lose the $7,500 consumer tax credit available on some Model 3s starting in January; the company has not said why

  • Why is sitting for too long bad for your health? Experts explain.

    How much sitting is “too much”? And how can you get yourself moving more often? Here’s what experts say.

  • Land Rover begins testing the first electric Range Rover

    Due out in the coming months, the first electric Range Rover will offer V8-like performance and it will stand out as the quietest member of the line-up.

  • The best smartphones for 2024

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: Wiz, Caps to Virginia?

    Today's edition includes the Capitals' and Wizards' potential move to Virginia, why the Olympics could come to New York in 2026, NFL power rankings, Draymond's latest ejection, and more.

  • Kakao names Shina Chung, previously its VC lead, as new CEO amid ongoing crisis 

    Shina Chung, who had been running the company's venture arm, is moving to the top role at the company. "I will carry out active and responsible management" to meet the expectations and standards of society, Chung said in its statement. "I will not miss this opportunity for change because Kakao does not have much time."

  • Draymond Green ejected after taking wild swing at Suns C Jusuf Nurkić

    Draymond Green is once again facing a suspension.

  • South African e-commerce startup TUNL gets funding to accelerate growth of its exports platform

    TUNL, a South African parcel shipping platform, has secured $1 million in pre-seed funding from investors, including Founders Factory Africa, Digital Africa Ventures, E4E Africa, and Jozi Angels. The platform, which claims to help e-commerce merchants save between 50% and 80% on international shipping costs, said the funding will fuel its expansion in its primary market, South Africa, and lay the groundwork for its launch in other key African and emerging markets. CEO Matthew Davey and COO Craig Lowman founded the company in 2022 after Davey sought to solve a challenge he faced as the managing director of a Dutch company that imported South African engineering materials into Europe.

  • 'The Voice' sends home fan-favorite singer a week before the finale and viewers are shocked

    'The Voice" pares down to five finalists and one elimination was especially shocking.