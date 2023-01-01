Rudy Giuliani filming himself as his voice is drowned out by a cover band playing 'Footloose' is the highlight of Trump's New Year's event at Mar-a-Lago

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC studios in New York on Sept. 10, 2021. Robert Bumsted/AP

Rudy Giuliani attended Donald Trump's New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.

In a video posted to Twitter, Giuliani films himself speaking while partygoers wave to the camera.

The video is mostly inaudible as a cover band plays "Footloose" in the background.

Former President Donald Trump's New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago featured Trump complaining about Southwest cancelling its flights, a media conference that no major news stations — including Fox or NewsMax — covered, and a video of Rudy Giuliani ringing in the New Year — though no one can hear him.

In a video posted to Twitter with the caption "Mar-a-Lago 2023 New Year headed right to 2024!" Giuliani can be heard saying "Here we are at Mar-a-Lago..." before a live band starts performing a cover of "Footloose" by Kenny Loggins so loudly that nothing that Giuliani says is remotely audible.

Giuliani did not appear to notice and posted the video as people danced around him and photobombed the camera.

Recently, Giuliani's name came up after a report the House Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot revealed that the Trump lawyer tried to leave a voicemail for GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama prior to President Joe Biden's certification, but instead left it for GOP Sen. Mike Lee.

In the voice message, Giuliani urged Tuberville to delay the certification process. Lee, who heard the message, later texted national security advisor Robert O'Brien that Giuliani was a "walking malpractice."

Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive for a New Years Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Lynne Sladky/AP

During a media conference prior to the party, Trump avoided questions about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis investigating COVID-19 vaccines and questions about whether or not he would support a national abortion ban.

When asked about what he hoped for in 2023, he replied "world peace" before going on a rant about the Ukraine war and "strong borders."

The press conference lasted a couple of minutes before Trump and his wife, Melania, walked off.

Representatives for Trump and Giuliani did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

