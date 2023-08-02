Rudy Giuliani Flips Out Over Trump's Jan. 6 Indictment

News broke of Donald Trump’s indictment on Tuesday afternoon — and by Tuesday night, Rudy Giuliani wasn’t taking it well.

Trump’s former personal attorney flipped out during an interview with Newsmax and repeatedly criticized special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing two separate criminalinvestigations into the former president.

Giuliani later said that Trump’s First Amendment right to free speech had been violated by the indictment and then wildly suggested that Smith should be indicted for indicting the former president.

“This one will be your legacy, violating the right of free speech of an American citizen,” Giuliani told Newsmax while holding up a copy of the 45-page indictment. “You don’t get to violate people’s First Amendment right, Smith, no matter who the hell you are.”

Giuliani appears to be one of the six alleged co-conspirators listed in the indictment who are accused of aiding Trump in his scheme to overturn the 2020 election results.

In the indictment, Co-Conspirator 1 is described as “an attorney who was willing to spread knowingly false claims and pursue strategies that the Defendant’s 2020 re-election campaign attorneys would not.”

The description, along with additional information in the document, points to Giuliani, but he was not identified by name. Aside from the attacks on Smith on Tuesday evening, Giuliani also seemed to deny having any involvement in Trump’s scheme.

“I cooperated against him? Like hell I did,” Giuliani said. “I don’t have any information that he violated any law.”

Giuliani led a team of private lawyers who filed dozens of failed lawsuits after the November 2020 election contesting the results and claiming to have evidence of widespread voter fraud that tipped the election to Joe Biden.

