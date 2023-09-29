Rudy Giuliani’s Georgia Lawyer Just Ditched His Case

One of Rudy Giuliani’s Georgia lawyers is moving to withdraw himself from representing the former New York mayor and Trump co-defendant.

David Wolfe filed notice Thursday to withdraw from the Fulton County 2020 election conspiracy case.

Giuliani was among the 19 individuals, including former President Donald Trump, indicted in a sprawling Georgia racketeering case centered around the group’s efforts to subvert the state’s 2020 election results.

Earlier this month, Giuliani pleaded not guilty to 13 charges related to his role in the alleged conspiracy. Still, the charges in Georgia are just a splash in the bucket amid a growing torrent of legal problems.

Last week, Giuliani’s former attorneys sued him for almost $1.4 million worth of unpaid legal fees, all accumulated through a myriad of lawsuits, investigations, and litigation brought against their ex-client. These include the Georgia case, an investigation by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Jan. 6 Committee’s investigation, his disbarment proceedings, and 10 other civil lawsuits brought against Giuliani.

In May, Giuliani’s former assistant Noelle Dunphy sued him, alleging she had been subjected to sexual harassment and abuse while under his employment. On Monday, an excerpt of former White House aid Caddisy Hutchinson’s upcoming book included claims that Giuliani had groped her as they waited backstage during Trump’s speech at the Ellipse on Jan. 6 2021.

Earlier this year a D.C. disciplinary committee recommended Giuliani be disbarred. The committee wrote that “Mr. Giuliani’s effort to undermine the integrity of the 2020 presidential election has helped destabilize our democracy. His malicious and meritless claims have done lasting damage and are antagonistic to the oath to ‘support the Constitution of the United States of America’ that he swore when he was admitted to the Bar.”

The way lawyers are Ditching Giuliani, he soon may find himself struggling to find representation, even his own.

