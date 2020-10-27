Rudy Giuliani had a security officer sweep the room where he was filmed in 'Borat 2,' but he didn't find Sacha Baron Cohen hiding in a wardrobe

Rudy Giuliani. Jim Watson/Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen told Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" that he was hiding in a specially constructed hideaway in a wardrobe that locked internally during Rudy Giuliani's hotel-room interview for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm."

Giuliani was being interviewed by Maria Bakalova, a 24-year-old actor who plays Borat's 15-year-old daughter, Tutar, a news reporter.

Cohen told Colbert that Giuliani had a security guard sweep the room before the interview but that the guard didn't find him hiding in the wardrobe.

Rudy Giuliani had a security guard sweep the hotel room where he did his interview for the "Borat" sequel, but the guard, a former police officer, didn't find Sacha Baron Cohen hiding in a wardrobe, Cohen told Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" on Monday.

Cohen told Colbert he was in a specially constructed hideaway in a wardrobe during Giuliani's interview with Maria Bakalova, the 24-year-old actor who plays Borat's 15-year-old daughter, Tutar, a news reporter, in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." In a scene from the interview, Giuliani drinks scotch with Tutar and at one point appears to have his hands down his pants.

Before the interview, Giuliani had a security guard sweep the room — but the guard didn't find Cohen in the wardrobe, which locked internally, Cohen said.

"I was in there for the entire scene," he told Colbert. "My only means of communication — the idea was that I would jump out at the necessary point, and I would know what he was doing via text messages with the director."

Cohen said the security guard sat outside the room during the interview.

"Rudy thought he was alone with her," Cohen told Colbert, adding that "the security guard sits outside the room, ensuring that no one could come in and out, which is actually even more scary, when you think about it, for her."

Giuliani defended himself after news circulated about his appearance in the "Borat" sequel, calling the clip a "complete fabrication" of what actually happened.

"I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate," Giuliani wrote in a tweet. "If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."

When Colbert asked whether he had anything to say about Giuliani's comments, Cohen said: "Well, he said that he did nothing inappropriate. And, you know, my feeling is if he sees that as appropriate, then heaven knows what he's intended to do with other women in hotel rooms with a glass of whiskey in his hand."

