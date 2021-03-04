Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's bogus election-fraud conspiracy theory, is being mocked after warning of the dangers of misinformation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Porter
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani at the infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference in Philadelphia on November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

  • Rudy Giuliani warned of "the dire consequences of misinformation on social media."

  • Giuliani has long promoted right-wing misinformation on social media.

  • Media figures and disinformation experts soon pointed out the contradiction.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Related: How the QAnon conspiracy theory seeped into Trump rallies

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was pilloried on Wednesday after he warned in a podcast of the dangers of online misinformation.

In a tweet Giuliani shared the latest in his podcast series "Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense" which he wrote was devoted to "the dire consequences of misinformation on social media."

"If continued unaddressed, it will eventually lead to Jefferson's worst nightmare of a poorly informed citizenry, which he saw as the greatest danger to democracy," wrote Giuliani.

Giuliani was an unusual carrier for that message, which media figures and disinformation experts were quick to point out.

He was for months been the face of Donald Trump's campaign to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, and repeatedly pushed the so-called "Big Lie" that the election was stolen from Trump by Democrats, corrupt election officials and GOP traitors.

As recently as two days ago Giuliani was banned from YouTube for continuing to push the claim.

The election-fraud conspiracy theory helped inspire Trump supporters to attack the Capitol on January 6 in a bid to halt Joe Biden's certification as the victor. Giuliani gave an incendiary speech to the supporters ahead of the riot.

Dominion Voting Systems , in a lawsuit against Giuliani alleging that he spread disinformation about their voting machines, claim Giuliani exploited the election-fraud conspiracy theories to sell cigars, gold coins and supplements on his podcast.

In his longstanding bid to smear Biden and his son, Hunter, ahead of the election last year, Giuliani pushed disinformation which US intelligence says was likely fed to him by Russian intelligence.

Observers pointed out the irony of Giuliani's unexpected concern about the dangers of online misinformation.

"Noted disinformation expert Rudy Giuliani has an important message about poorly informed citizenry...," tweeted John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at CitizenLab.

Replying to the Giuliani tweet, disinformation expert Renee DiResta linked to a study where she debunked and analysed the spread of conspiracy theories promoted by Giuliani, among others.

"Hearing Rudy Giuliani dispute- even laugh at- Pizzagate as an example of an absurd online conspiracy theory on his show, which was about misinformation tonight, was.... a moment," tweeted Justin Hendrix, an expert on technology and democracy.

David Begnaud, a national correspondent for CBS News, tweeted of Giuliani's podcast edition:"From a man who, in the eyes of many, ruined his reputation by spreading misinformation..."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Former Trump appointees say they’re still waiting on their vacation payouts

    Some former political appointees say they were promised lump-sum payouts and are now struggling to pay rent.

  • Texas doctors respond to mask repeal: We have 'capacity' but not 'morale' for another surge

    "I think the governor's decision was premature," one Houston doctor said.

  • Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

    Prince Harry's wife Meghan has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her spouse, saying the royal couple would not be silent in telling their story. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made the comments to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey in an interview about why they quit their royal roles that is due to be broadcast on U.S. television on Sunday. An advance excerpt of the interview was released on Wednesday, hours after Buckingham Palace said it was "very concerned" about reports in the Times newspaper that assistants working for Meghan two years ago had been bullied by her.

  • Wild finish shocks ‘Jeopardy!’ fans with ‘M. Night Shyamalan level plot twist energy’

    Wednesday’s "Jeopardy!" left viewers stunned as the Final Jeopardy! round concluded with the unlikeliest of champions.

  • Fight Breaks Out After Oklahoma High School Students Engage in 'Racist Taunting' of Black Basketball Players on Opposing Team

    I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: A lot of people need to get it out of their heads that racism will go away once older generations of white people die off.

  • ‘The whole plane was just going crazy’: Watch family get kicked off flight over masks

    Another day, another mask confrontation.

  • Eager to act, Biden and Democrats leave Republicans behind

    President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are jamming their agenda forward with a sense of urgency, an unapologetically partisan approach based on the calculation that it’s better to advance the giant COVID-19 rescue package and other priorities than waste time courting Republicans who may never compromise. The pandemic is driving the crush of legislative action, but so are the still-raw emotions from the U.S. Capitol siege as well as the hard lessons of the last time Democrats had the sweep of party control of Washington. Republicans are mounting blockades of Biden’s agenda just as they did during the devastating 2009 financial crisis with Barack Obama.

  • Texas players say they were forced to stay on field for 'The Eyes of Texas' after donor threats

    Longhorns players were allegedly told they wouldn't be able to get a job in Texas if they kept protesting.

  • IG faults Elaine Chao at Transportation over ethics concerns

    The Transportation Department’s watchdog asked the Justice Department to criminally investigate Elaine Chao late last year over concerns that she misused her office when she was transportation secretary under President Donald Trump but was rebuffed, according to a report released Wednesday. The report said the department’s inspector general found that Chao used her staff and office for personal tasks and to promote a shipping business owned by Chao’s father and sisters, in an apparent violation of federal ethics rules. Chao, the wife of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, stepped down from her job early this year in the last weeks of the Trump administration, citing her disapproval over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by Trump’s supporters.

  • Ovechkin declines fight with Bruins rookie, spears him in the groin instead

    Bruins rookie Trent Frederic was itching to scrap Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, but Ovi had another type of combat in mind.

  • The Trumps are trying to sell a Florida home for $49 million after buying it from the former president's sister for $18 million in 2018

    Eric Trump tweeted a listing for a home that the family is trying to sell through a limited liability company for more than twice its 2018 value.

  • 'School of Rock' star Rivkah Reyes on how child fame led to 'raging' addiction

    Rivkah Reyes became famous at age 10 after "School of Rock." The now 28-year-old is getting candid about the pitfalls of child fame in a new interview.

  • US traffic deaths spike even as pandemic cuts miles traveled

    The nonprofit National Safety Council estimates in a report issued Thursday that 42,060 people died in vehicle crashes in 2020, an 8% increase over 2019 and the first jump in four years. Plus, the fatality rate per 100 million miles driven spiked 24%, the largest annual percentage increase since the council began collecting data in 1923. “It’s kind of terrifying what were seeing on our roads,” said Michael Hanson, director of the Minnesota Public Safety Department’s Office of Traffic Safety.

  • Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

    During the campaign for the two Georgia Senate races, Joe Biden repeatedly promised to pass $2,000 stimulus checks if the Democrats won. After they did, the administration argued that $2,000 really meant $1,400 in addition to the $600 that had already gone out in the December rescue package. Whether that is true or not, now Biden is inarguably breaking his promise. Under pressure from moderate Senate Democrats, he has reportedly agreed to cut down the formula under which the checks will be sent out. In the previous packages, the amount started phasing out at $75,000 in income for individuals and $150,000 for joint filers, and vanished entirely at $100,000 and $200,000 respectively (as of 2019). Now the phase-out will start start in the same place but end at $80,000 for singles and $160,000 for couples. The $1,400 promise clearly implied at least that the checks would go out according to the previous formula used under Trump. But now singles making between $80,000-100,000 and couples making between $160,000-200,000 will get nothing. The Washington Post's Jeff Stein reports that roughly 17 million people who previously got checks now will not. The supposed justification here is that moderates want the aid to be more "targeted." In fact this formula is horribly inaccurate, because the income data the IRS uses is from the year before the pandemic (unless people have already filed their taxes — and by the way, if your income decreased in 2020, you should do that immediately). This formula is therefore doubly wrong — there are no doubt millions of people who have lost jobs and should qualify but won't, and a smaller number that have gotten raises and shouldn't qualify but will. And this change will only save a pitiful $12 billion. The survival checks are one of the most popular government programs in American history. Polls have them at something like 4-1 approval. "Moderation," for Senate Democrats, apparently means breaking their party's promises in the service of unpopular, pointless actions that make their president seem less generous than Donald Trump. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machine7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceMeghan Markle slams royal family for 'perpetuating falsehoods' in Oprah interview

  • North Carolina mocked after prioritising anyone who has smoked 100 cigarettes in their lifetime for a vaccine

    North Carolina is offering priority vaccination to anyone who has smoked 'at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime'. The roll-out plan, announced on Tuesday, was mocked online as residents claimed they would immediately chain-smoke their way to the top of the queue. Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, said that all frontline essential workers can have their vaccine now while giving three weeks' notice for those who are obese, in jail, pregnant, homeless - or who have smoked just five packets of cigarettes in their life. The cohort including smokers will be called forwards on March 24, and is designed to include adults at higher risk of virus exposure or who are at an increased risk of having a severe illness Smokers are defined as “current or former” having “smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime.”

  • 20-year-old photographer snaps stunning shots of strangers in Times Square

    Edward Amean has been photographing New Yorkers on the street since he was 14.

  • "QAnon Shaman" claims he wasn't attacking the country

    Jacob Chansley, the man seen wearing face paint and a fur helmet with horns during the January 6 insurrection, tells 60 Minutes+ he was trying "to bring God back to the Senate."

  • A lawyer for an accused Oath Keeper Capitol rioter says the group's 'quick reaction force' of weapon suppliers was actually just one guy

    The Oath Keepers were one of the most prominent far-right militia groups the FBI said was involved in the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • I lost my job at 55 and started my own successful business. I now constantly get texts from friends and former coworkers asking how I did it. What do I do?

    ‘I liken these friends and former colleagues to the kids at school who march right to the head of the lunch line to get their food, without waiting in line like the rest of us.’

  • Influencer Natalie Noel, 24, bringing body positivity to Sports Illustrated Swim: 'Someone normal and not stick thin'

    The 24-year-old assistant and BFF to David Dobrik makes her debut in SI Swimsuit 2021.