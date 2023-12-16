Rudy Giuliani Hits Newsmax Host With A Wild Defamation Case Ask On Live TV

Rudy Giuliani asked Newsmax host Greg Kelly for some assistance after the former New York mayor was ordered to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers for spreading lies about their work during the 2020 election.

The ex-Trump personal attorney, following the verdict in the civil defamation trial on Friday, swiftly replied after Kelly opened the interview with “that’ll be $148 million please.”

“Got any money you can loan me, Greg?” he asked before cracking a smile.

Kelly, in response to Giuliani, deemed his post-verdictremarkstoreporters “terrific” before asking for his thoughts on the ruling.

Giuliani referred to the D.C. court as a “fascist” one as he launched into a rant about U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, who presided over the defamation trial.

The Newsmax appearance arrived hours after MSNBC’s Joy Reid asked Von Dubose – an attorney for the election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss – how they were going to collect the money from the former New York mayor.

Reid pointed to Giuliani owing over $500,000 in unpaid taxes, the IRS putting a lien on his property in Palm Beach, having a New York apartment on the market for $6 million and his consulting firm defaulting on a debt for a phone bill.

“We’ve already put the pieces in motion for that. We are intending to collect every nickel of it,” Dubose said.

“We’ll see how much we ultimately find and how much we ultimately recover. But we are putting the pieces together right now.”

