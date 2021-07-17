Rudy Giuliani was so 'incredibly drunk' on election night that Trump aides worried he'd smash valuable White House china, Michael Wolff says

President Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was always "buzzed," according to Michael Wolff's new book. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani was "incredibly drunk" on election night, according to biographer Michael Wolff.

Trump aides worried that the former New York City mayor would smash valuable White House china, Wolff said.

Giuliani was "always buzzed" and Trump had concerns about his drinking, Wolff claims in his new book.

Rudy Giuliani was so drunk on election night that former President Donald Trump's aides were concerned he'd accidentally smash valuable White House china, presidential biographer Michael Wolff told MSNBC.

Wolff described how on the night of November 3, 2020, the former New York City mayor was struggling to maintain his balance while trying to convince others that Trump had won re-election.

At one point, he was pulled aside into the White House's china room by several aides of the former president, Raw Story reported. "And at that moment, Rudy was incredibly drunk, weaving this way and that way," Wolff told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell on Friday afternoon.

"And the china, those place settings from every president are very valuable, and Trump's aides were obviously, or rightfully, concerned about what Giuliani was saying to the president about the election, and giving him this misinformation," Wolff continued. "But they were also concerned that he was going to break the china."

Wolff then elaborated that Giuliani was "really drunk."

According to Wolff's new book, "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency," Trump aides thought Giuliani was "always buzzed" or "hopelessly in the mumble tank."

Trump once said in the days following the November 2020 election that Giuliani drank too much and often said things that weren't true, Insider's Sonam Sheth reported.

Wolff's new book makes other bombshell allegations. Trump's close associates believed the former president was "off his rocker," Wolff also wrote.

