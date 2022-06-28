Rudy Giuliani should be investigated for reporting false crime, New York Mayor Eric Adams says

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that former Mayor Rudy Giuliani should be investigated for filing a false police report after “America’s Mayor” apparently made an exaggerated police report about a spat with a Staten Islander over the weekend.

Giuliani claims an employee at a borough ShopRite assaulted him while he was stumping for his son Andrew Giuliani’s gubernatorial bid. Surveillance video shows the worker tap Giuliani, 78, on the back before chewing out the former mayor. The footage has prompted critics to mock Giuliani for claiming to “feel a shot on my back, like somebody shot me.”

The worker, identified by the Legal Aid Society as Daniel Gill, was charged with felony second-degree assault involving a person over the age of 65, but Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon downgraded the charges Monday to misdemeanors for assault, menacing and harassment. Gill’s attorneys have said he “merely patted” the former mayor.



“Someone needs to remind former Mayor Giuliani that falsely reporting a crime is a crime,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference Tuesday. “What he stated, there was a lot of creativity, and I think the district attorney, he has the wrong person he is investigating. ... When you look at the video, the guy basically walked by and patted him on the back.”

McMahon, a Democrat and former Congress member, declined through a spokesperson to comment, citing the “open case and investigation.”

Adams called Giuliani’s actions “irresponsible” for a former mayor, and said he’d “have a conversation with the police commissioner about whether we feel that was a falsely reported crime.”

“If you don’t have a video, and someone of prominence makes allegations against you, you should not have to wait for a video to determine you did nothing wrong,” Adams said.

Andrew Giuliani said Tuesday that the dust-up was an indictment on Adams, a moderate Democrat who has made reducing crime a centerpiece of his administration.

“New Yorkers know all too well that Mayor Adams is not alarmed by innocent people being assaulted on our streets, subways and supermarkets,” the candidate said in a statement. “Voters are headed to the polls today to find leaders who do care about protecting law-abiding citizens from violence.”

Last week, the elder Giuliani slammed Adams as a phony law-and-order candidate.

“He’s worse than Biden,” Giuliani said. “You know why? He overpromised the people — ‘I’m a law and order candidate, I’m going to support the police.’ He comes in, crime is worse than under de Blasio, because he’s not supporting the police. He’s going to concerts, he’s going to shows, he’s wearing $4,000 suits, he’s got all kinds of bling.”

The incident Saturday was allegedly sparked by the Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to freely regulate and prohibit abortion rights. Giuliani said the worker told him “You, you’re one of the people that’s gonna kill women. You’re gonna kill women.”

Bill Mahoney contributed to this report.