Rudy Giuliani Makes Big Confession About Trump Campaign In Bankruptcy Court

Rudy Giuliani pointed at Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee for owing him $2 million in legal fees on Wednesday, Bloomberg Law reported.

The former New York mayor and ex-Trump personal attorney met with creditors and the office of the U.S. Trustee at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December.

The filing arrived just one day after Giuliani was ordered to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers for defaming them.

Giuliani said the estimated $2 million claim is against the Trump campaign and the RNC, not against Trump, Bloomberg Law noted.

“I got paid expenses, but I never got a salary,” he told U.S. Trustee attorney Andrea Schwartz during questioning.

Giuliani, in the hours-long affair discussing his finances, explained that he took on leading Trump’s legal efforts for the campaign following President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

He said he understood the campaign would pay him for his legal work and expenses.

“When we submitted the invoice for payment, they just paid the expenses. Not all, but most. They never paid the legal fees,” he said.

He also told Schwartz that he faced what he called “a major financial hit” after his license to practice law was suspended in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the New York Daily News.

“She asked all the right questions and I gave her all the information that I have. I have nothing to hide,” Giuliani told reporters of Schwartz after he left the courthouse Wednesday.

Ted Goodman, an adviser for Giuliani, wrote in a statement that the former New York mayor has “earned everything he has in life through honest hard work.”

He said, “The American people are waking up to the abhorrent weaponization of our justice system for partisan political gain, and the fact that we are here today is just another example of this great injustice.”

Rudy Giuliani just had his first sit down with the US trustee and the creditors in his bankruptcy case. He combed through his finances for ~3 hours, declining to hold Trump responsible for $2M in unpaid legal fees—unlike his lawyers, adamant about leaving the debt unattributed. pic.twitter.com/o4ukdEbOx4 — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) February 7, 2024

Related...