Rudy Giuliani once had a real chance of becoming president – and he blew it

If things had gone a little differently, Rudy Giuliani might have been elected president in 2008.

The former New York City mayor turned Donald Trump stooge led polling in the Republican primaries for almost a year, and was seen as someone who could defeat Hillary Clinton – then the presumptive Democratic nominee – in key metropolitan areas.

Giuliani, still riding a wave of good feeling from his handling of the 9/11 attacks, was raising serious amounts of cash, and was the best-known of the Republican candidates. He had a very real chance of succeeding George W Bush.

But Giuliani’s campaign collapsed in chaotic fashion, and he became a political irrelevance – until re-emerging a decade later as Donald Trump’s lawyer, mouthpiece, bungling envoy to Ukraine and a central character in the third impeachment of an American president.

It’s hard to imagine now, but at the end of 2006, Giuliani was the most popular politician in the country. In March 2007, after Giuliani formally announced his White House campaign, he was the early favorite to win the Republican primary contest, with 44% support nationwide. (John McCain, the eventual nominee, was second with 20%.) Giuliani maintained that lead throughout the year, and raised the most money.

Armed with a campaign slogan that read like the responses to a word-association examination – “Tested. Ready. Now” – Giuliani seemed destined to represent the Republican party in the November 2008 election.

“When Rudy Giuliani entered the race he was seen as the frontrunner,” said Capri Cafaro, a former minority leader of the Ohio senate and an adjunct professor at the American University school of public affairs. Oprah Winfrey had dubbed Giuliani “America’s mayor” following the 9/11 attacks – a moniker that stuck – while Time magazine went further, naming Giuliani its person of the year for 2001 and branding him “mayor of the world”.

Cafaro said: “His strength predominantly came from being seen as America’s mayor – in light of this being just a few years after 9/11. [He was] playing to his strengths: his strengths in national security and essentially being able to rise to the occasion as a leader.”

Giuliani wasn’t shy of leaning into that, which led to mockery as he launched his campaign.

“When he decided to run for president he was being laughed at by the late-night comedians for answering every question by mentioning 9/11,” said Robert Polner, who covered Giuliani’s mayoralty as a reporter for Newsday, and later edited a book on Giuliani: America’s Mayor, America’s President?

Giuliani with Bush and fire commissioner Thomas Van Essen just after the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Photograph: Doug Mills/AP

It wasn’t just late-night comics poking fun. Joe Biden, then running – for the second time – to be the Democratic nominee, mused of Giuliani: “There’s only three things he mentions in a sentence: a noun, a verb and 9/11.” The Onion ran a piece with the headline: “Giuliani to run for president of 9/11”.

“He was still trying to ride his fame and convert that into primary votes,” Polner said. “[But] he had no real plan as to what he would do if he was president.”

Giuliani was still leading the polls in the summer of 2007, six months out from the first Republican vote in Iowa. But he hit an unexpected problem, in the form of a man dressed in a chicken suit – the “Iowa Chicken” – who tirelessly followed Giuliani around in protest at him skipping the Ames straw poll, a traditional barometer of the Republican primary race.

That wasn’t the end of Giuliani’s Iowa troubles. He decided, essentially, to skip the first state to vote and did not place much stock in second-to-vote New Hampshire. Instead Giuliani pinned his hopes on Florida.

Many people saw this as a bad decision, including the Guardian’s then Washington correspondent, Ewen MacAskill.