Rudy Giuliani, other Trump backers who pushed voter fraud claims, subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee

WASHINGTON – Rudy Giuliani headlined a new list of witnesses subpoenaed Tuesday by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack, as lawmakers zeroed in on former President Donald Trump's legal team who promoted false allegations of voter fraud to keep Trump in office.

"The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes," the committee said in a statement.

"We expect these individuals to join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken with the Select Committee as the committee works to get answers for the American people about the violent attack on our democracy.”

‘This is insane.’: Lawmakers relive Jan. 6 horror alongside fresh trauma of effort to rewrite history

Jan. 6: What did members of Congress think of Jan. 6? We asked your senators and House members

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington on Nov. 19, 2020. A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan residence. The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine.

In addition to Giuliani, the panel issued subpoenas for Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, along with Boris Epshteyn who the committee said worked to advance the unsupported claims of election fraud.

The demands for testimony and documents from some of Trump's closest legal advisers, while not unanticipated, is likely to prompt new challenges, including claims of attorney-client privilege.

Giuliani, who has long served as Trump's personal attorney, was the face of the failed legal effort to invalidate the 2020 election results.

Jan. 6: Lawyers for Trump, Giuliani, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys urge court to dismiss cases from House members, police

"Between mid-November 2020 and January 6, 2021, you actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of former President Trump and sought to convince state legislators to take steps to overturn election results," the committee said in its letter demanding testimony and documents from the former New York mayor.

Story continues

"You urged President Trump to direct the seizure of voting machines around the country after being told that the Department of Homeland Security had no lawful authority to do so," the panel said.

The committee issued a similar demand to Powell, the former federal prosecutor and Texas lawyer who was often at Giuliani's side during the during the election challenge.

Jan. 6 timeline: How the storming of the U.S. Capitol unfolded on Jan. 6

Members of President Donald Trump's legal team, including former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, left, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, speaking, attend a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington.

Ellis, the committee said, prepared and distributed memos "purporting to analyze the constitutional authority for the Vice President to reject or delay counting electoral votes from states that had submitted alternate slates of electors."

The committee said Epshteyn attended meetings at the Willard Hotel prior to the Jan. 6 assault and was a party to "a call with former President Trump on the morning of January 6th to discuss options to delay the certification of election results in the event of Vice President Pence’s unwillingness to deny or delay the certification."

Neither the newly subpoenaed attorneys, nor their representatives immediately responded to the committee's disclosure.

Jenna Ellis: Donald Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis leaves GOP; official called her election claims 'a joke'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rudy Giuliani, other Trump backers, subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee