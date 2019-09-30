Rudy Giuliani rants about Mueller and 'Obamaland' in incoherent Fox News segment

It didn't take long for Fox News to ignore a request made by former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign team Sunday.

Biden's camp asked news organizations to put a moratorium on guest appearances from President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, but the former New York City mayor was right back in the chair across from Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Monday morning — and the two made sure Biden knew it. In fact, Giuliani said he was "pretty proud of the fact" that the campaign "was stupid enough" to try to "silence" him over his accusations that Biden and his son, Hunter, were involved in investigation interference and corrupt business activities in Ukraine.

The interview itself was, as Mediaite notes, "more of the same" from Giuliani, as he and Bartiromo tossed around uncorroborated theories in a not-quite-coherent manner. Giuliani alleged that he's "pretty close" to being able to show that the Mueller probe was "an entire frame-up" involving four or five countries orchestrated by "Obamaland." Bartiromo, for her part, wanted to know why Attorney General William Barr hasn't indicted anyone for framing President Trump. "How come this is taking so long?," she asked.

Bartiromo and Giuliani then questioned why the Senate hasn't done more, either, especially, Giuliani said, because the upper chamber has known about the Biden family's "corruption." Sen. Lindsey Graham then got a special, if inaccurate, shoutout for his role in the perceived stagnation.





Giuliani never quite finished explaining why he thinks Graham hasn't done more, leaving the audience stranded in its anticipation, though perhaps he just realized his mistake. Watch the full segment at Mediaite.