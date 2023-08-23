Rudy Giuliani released on $150,000 bond after turning himself in at Georgia jail

Two of the main defendants in the election subversion case against former president Donald Trump turned themselves in at the Fulton County Jail for processing on Wednesday — Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Trump attorney Sidney Powell. According to court records reported on by ABC News, Giuliani was released on $150,000 bond and Powell's was set at $100,000. The trickle of defendants began earlier in the week, with The Fulton County Sheriff's Office additionally processing and releasing mug shots for John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer, former Coffee County GOP chair Cathy Latham, Georgia lawyer Ray Smith III and Georgia bail bondsman Scott Hall - rounding out a good portion of the 18 co-defendants in the case. Trump himself is expected to surrender on Thursday and his bond has been set at $200,000.

Giuliani — charged with 13 crimes, including breaking the state's racketeering act, engaging in various criminal conspiracies, and soliciting a public officer in the state to violate their oath — spoke to reporters following his booking saying, "If they can do this to me they can do this to you."

INBOX: Mugshots for Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani. pic.twitter.com/x466UOnz4j — Ella Lee (@ByEllaLee) August 23, 2023