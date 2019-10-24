Rudy Giuliani is reportedly looking for a defense lawyer

President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is on the hunt for a defense attorney, three people with knowledge of the matter told CNN on Wednesday.

Since the arrest earlier this month of two of his associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, people close to Giuliani have been urging him to hire a lawyer, CNN reports. Parnas and Fruman, who helped Giuliani as he attempted to find damaging information on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine, have been charged with campaign finance violations, and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Last week, Giuliani told CNN that he already had a lawyer, but would get a new one "if they want to take me to court." People with knowledge of the matter say Giuliani is being investigated by federal prosecutors in New York, who are taking a close look at his business dealings in Ukraine. He told CNN on Wednesday he hasn't heard from anyone at the FBI or U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.