Rudy Giuliani has reportedly shed his entourage and hired a part-time driver to cut costs as his legal fees mount

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Lahut,Sonam Sheth
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
rudy giuliani alone entourage
Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Noam Galai/Getty Images

  • Rudy Giuliani has reportedly sacked most of his entourage to cut costs as his legal troubles - and fees - mount.

  • Politico reported that Giuliani fired as many as five people since the FBI raided his properties.

  • Giuliani also pays as much as $42,000 per month in alimony, which may have factored into his cost-cutting decisions.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Rudy Giuliani has drastically reduced the size of his entourage and reportedly fired as many as five people since the FBI raided his properties last week, Politico reported.

Citing three sources familiar with the former New York City mayor's actions, the report said Giuliani has found himself in a precarious financial position as legal fees mount following the FBI raids. He also pays as much as $42,000 per month in alimony to one of his ex-wives, which Politico said may have factored into his recent cost-cutting actions.

Giuliani, who serves as former President Donald Trump's longtime personal defense attorney, typically moved around Manhattan with a squad of up to five associates. Now, he relies solely on a part-time driver who was recently enlisted, Politico said.

He has also previously complained about his financial troubles; in 2019, he accidentally butt-dialed a reporter and was heard saying, "The problem is we need some money."

These days, Giuliani's legal costs are ratcheting up as he fends off a growing federal criminal investigation into whether he violated foreign lobbying laws.

Last week's FBI raids marked an aggressive new phase in the investigation, which is being spearheaded by the Manhattan US attorney's office and has been going on since at least 2019.

The feds executed search warrants on Giuliani's home and office and seized his electronic devices. Agents also seized a computer belonging to his personal assistant, Jo Ann Zafonte, served her with a grand jury subpoena, and raided the Washington, DC, home of Giuliani's associate Victoria Toensing.

Executing a search warrant on a lawyer is an extraordinary step that requires high-level approval and a sign-off from a federal magistrate judge. To secure such a warrant, prosecutors would have had to prove they had reason to believe Giuliani's home and office contained evidence of a crime.

According to The New York Times, investigators had been trying to secure a warrant against Giuliani for months, but Trump appointees at the Justice Department quashed their efforts. The probe resumed in earnest in March, and the department lifted its objection to the warrant after Merrick Garland was confirmed as attorney general.

The full scope of the criminal inquiry is unclear, but its central thread appears to be focused on Giuliani's longrunning effort to dig up dirt on the Bidens. Specifically, prosecutors are examining if he was working solely in his capacity as Trump's lawyer, or if he was also working on behalf of foreign interests who believed they would benefit from Trump's reelection.

If Giuliani was working on behalf of foreign interests, it could violate a law known as the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Put simply, FARA requires that American citizens notify the Justice Department of any contacts they have with foreign governments or officials, and if they interact with the US government or media at the direction of those officials.

Giuliani has not been charged with a crime, and he has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer, Robert Costello, called the FBI's raids "legal thuggery" and said in a statement that they reflected a "corrupt double standard" at the Justice Department.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Fact check: Post falsely claims to show neighbors standing by as FBI raided Rudy Giuliani

    An image shared on Facebook falsely claims to show a woman drinking wine while purportedly watching as FBI agents raided Rudy Giuliani.

  • Rudy Giuliani allies are pressuring Trump to help pay his former attorney's growing legal bills, report says

    Rudy Giuliani, who previously served as Trump's personal lawyer, currently faces a federal investigation and huge defamation lawsuits of his own.

  • Man charged with joining the Capitol riot after the FBI saw his wife's Facebook posts bragging about it

    The FBI were led to Gary Edwards by a tip saying his wife had posted to Facebook about how he had walked "right into the rotunda" of the Capitol.

  • House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouse

    Tucker Carlson was right: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is living in the Washington, D.C., penthouse of Republican pollster and messaging maven Frank Luntz, and it does sound like a pretty sweet deal. Carlson was tipped off to the roommate arrangement, and McCarthy confirmed it Tuesday, telling Fox & Friends he has "rented a room from Frank for a couple of months, but don't worry, I'm back to — going back to where I normally am, on my couch in my office. But, yes, we pay fair market rate" Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler looked into Luntz's apartment, and it's actually a 7,000-square-foot, 12-bedroom, 16-bathroom amalgamation of 4 three-story penthouses Luntz purchased for nearly $4.3 million in August and September 2018 and merged in November 2019. The homeowner's association fees on the four units is $4,976 a month, Kessler calculates, citing Redfin. Neither McCarthy nor Luntz responded to the Post's request for comment, but a McCarthy spokesman told the Daily Wire the minority leader "calculated the fair market value amount at $1,500/month" to rent an "approximately" 400-square-foot room in Luntz's penthouse. Kessler's Apartments.com search found that a comparable studio or one-bedroom would run about $5,000 a month. Regardless, he writes, "besides the 'room' he rented, McCarthy would have had access to a 24/7 concierge, a rooftop pool, a fitness center, a media room, a business center, and a party room with a bar and pool table." "This is quite a deal, especially considering that Luntz has talked about how he's on the road all the time," Politico muses. "Imagine paying $1,500 a month for what is essentially a mansion carved into a high-rise? It's good to be the minority leader!" Carlson was less amused by the "sleazy and corrupt" arrangement. "Kevin McCarthy promises Republicans he shares their values" and "will fight for them against permanent Washington, the forces that would like to destroy their lives," he said. "And at the end of the day, Kevin McCarthy goes home to Frank Luntz's apartment in Penn Quarter and laughs about it." More stories from theweek.comPfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiverMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' BidenAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on schedule

  • Elizabeth Warren: ‘Glad’ Donald Trump will not be on Facebook

    Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren discusses the recent ruling by Facebook’s oversight board to not allow former President Donald Trump back on the platform.

  • The DNC is reportedly preparing for a potential 2024 presidential run from MyPillow's Mike Lindell

    It looks like the Democratic National Committee is getting ready for a possible pillow fight in 2024. The DNC has "has quietly assembled a core team" that's looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, and not long after President Biden's inauguration, it "started gathering 'oppo' on over 20 Republican politicians and has identified 49 GOPers who could run," Politico reports. Evidently, they have their eye on a "wide range of people," not just the possible candidates you'd expect like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), but also "unconventional candidates" — like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. "DNC officials believe social media has made the barrier to entry lower for presidential candidates and that there will be a crowded field again if Trump doesn't run," Politico writes. Fox News host Tucker Carlson is also reportedly one of these "unconventional" candidates the DNC has identified. Lindell has been repeatedly pushing false allegations of voter fraud in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, and he's even claimed that former President Donald Trump "will be back in office in August." The pillow magnate "has told associates" that Trump "is encouraging him to run for governor of Minnesota" in 2022, Politico reported last year. Still, a 2024 presidential run by Lindell might appear unlikely, especially given the possibility that Trump himself seeks another term. But even if there's a small chance, it seems the DNC doesn't want to be asleep at the wheel. More stories from theweek.comPfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiverAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' Biden

  • DeSantis signs voting bill before pro-Trump audience. Elections supervisors concerned

    During a nationally televised event hosted by a fan club of former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed into law contentious and wide-ranging changes to the state’s voting laws, including provisions targeting voting by mail and limiting the use of ballot drop boxes.

  • Fox News' Tucker Carlson is on the warpath against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson just went after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) "for the second consecutive show," Politico noted on Tuesday. This time, Carlson devoted an entire segment of his Fox show on Monday to McCarthy's apparent relationship with Republican pollster and consultant Frank Luntz, whom Carlson claimed is "effectively a Democrat" and a Fox chyron declared "has a strange power over GOP leaders." After previously saying on his show that Luntz is "particularly close" with McCarthy, the Fox host on Monday said he received a "call from a source" telling him that they're "not simply friends, they're roommates," as McCarthy apparently "lives in Frank Luntz' apartment" in Washington, D.C. "The top Republican in the House lives with a Google lobbyist?" Carlson said. "Come on. Come on! Even by the sleazy and corrupt standards of politics in Washington, that did not seem possible. In fact, it sounded like a joke." Carlson reported, though, that a spokesperson for McCarthy confirmed to him that "because of the pandemic," McCarthy has "rented a room in Washington at a fair market price from Frank" — at which point Carlson put up a cartoonish graphic on screen of the two sharing a bunk bed. From there, Carlson openly questioned whether McCarthy is, in fact, paying "fair market price" for the room or if he could be "violating House ethics rules on taking gifts" if he's not. "To summarize: The star of Republicans' network of choice is being fed oppo about and is denouncing the man who wants to be speaker of the House," Politico wrote. "Not good for McCarthy." Frank Luntz & Kevin McCarthy. Not only are they friends. They are roommates. pic.twitter.com/nYGXxV5bya — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on schedulePfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiverThe DNC is reportedly preparing for a potential 2024 presidential run from MyPillow's Mike Lindell

  • US prosecutors ask Kim Kardashian West to turn over an antique Roman statue believed to be looted from Italy

    Federal prosecutors said in an April 30 complaint they believe the first- or second-century statue was smuggled out of Italy.

  • Fox News was the only news outlet allowed to cover Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' signing of a controversial election-administration bill

    DeSantis' signing of Senate Bill 90 was exclusively aired on "Fox & Friends," with all other news outlets being turned away from the Thursday event.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney says House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy 'changed his story' on the Capitol riot

    In a scathing op-ed article Wednesday, Rep. Liz Cheney described the continued GOP support of former President Donald Trump as "immensely harmful."

  • A GOP-backed auditing group in Maricopa County is burrowing through ballots in search of bamboo fibers and Chinese paper to prove a far-fetched theory votes were flown in from Asia

    Workers at the Arizona recount are looking into an absurd theory that some 40,000 Biden ballots actually contain Chinese bamboo fibers. They believe signs of the fibers would prove that the ballots actually came from Asia.

  • McConnell says focus is on 'stopping' Biden agenda as Trump continues to push election lies

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said his caucus was united against President Biden’s agenda shortly after former President Donald Trump criticized McConnell as “gutless and clueless.”

  • Republicans promote pandemic relief they voted against

    Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said it pained her to vote against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Every Republican in Congress voted against the sweeping pandemic relief bill that President Joe Biden signed into law three months ago. The Republicans' favorite provisions represent a tiny sliver of the massive law, which sent $1,400 checks to millions of Americans, extended unemployment benefits until September, increased the child tax credit, offered housing assistance for millions of low-income Americans and expanded health care coverage.

  • US Justice Department worried about Arizona Senate recount

    The U.S. Department of Justice expressed concern Wednesday about ballot security and potential voter intimidation arising from the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate's unprecedented private recount of the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County. In a letter to GOP Senate President Karen Fann, the head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said the Senate's farming out of 2.1 million ballots from the state's most populous county to a contractor may run afoul of federal law requiring ballots to remain in the control of elections officials for 22 months.

  • India is hiding its Covid crisis – and the whole world will suffer for it

    Modi’s government had a choice between saving lives and saving face. It has chosen the latter Workers cremate people who have died of Covid-19 at a crematorium outside Siliguri on Tuesday. Epidemiologists believe the country’s reported death toll is only a fraction of the true figure. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images A few years ago, as Narendra Modi came into power, I worked on an investigative report about India hiding its malaria deaths. In traveling from tribal Odisha to the Indian national health ministry in New Delhi, my colleague and I watched thousands of cases disappear: some malaria deaths, first noted in handwritten local health ledgers, never appeared in central government reports; other malaria deaths were magically transformed into deaths of heart attack or fever. The discrepancy was massive: India reported 561 malaria deaths that year. Experts predicted the actual number was as high as 200,000. Now, with Covid ravaging the country, desperate Indians have taken to Twitter to ask for oxygen cylinders or beg hospitals for an open bed. The crisis has been exacerbated by the government’s concealment of critical information. Between India’s long history of hiding and undercounting illness deaths and its much more recent history of restraining and suppressing the press, Modi’s administration has made it impossible to find accurate information about the virus’s hold in the country. Blocking that information will only hurt millions within the country. It will also stymie global efforts to stop the Covid-19 pandemic, and new variants of the virus, at India’s border. Epidemiologists in India and abroad currently estimate that the country’s official reported Covid-19 death toll – around 222,000 at time of publication – only accounts for a fraction of the real number. The director of the US-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation has estimated that India is only detecting three to four percent of actual cases. Other experts point to total excess deaths in cities such as Mumbai as proof that there could be 60% to 70% more deaths from Covid-19 than the government is admitting to. There are various reasons India could be cooking the books on Covid deaths. For one, the utter failure of the public health system makes it difficult to account for the millions of bodies passing through hospitals, clinics and those dying in their own home. Despite having become one of the largest economies in the world, India has always spent a dismal portion of its GDP on healthcare, with an investment somewhere around 3%, compared to Brazil (9%) or the US (17%). But systemic failure is only one part of the puzzle. The reigning party of the Indian government touted its success in curbing the virus very early in the pandemic, and has never let go of that narrative. As bodies burned in funeral pyres across Uttar Pradesh in April, Yogi Adityanath – the state’s chief minister and a key Modi lackey – claimed that everything was under control and repeatedly refused to announce new lockdown measures, even as he himself contracted Covid-19. This denialist rhetoric is occurring at almost every level. Like India’s see-no-evil approach to malaria or tuberculosis, its Covid obfuscation suppresses “bad news” in order to buoy the country’s international image and the government party’s domestic standing. Not all countries with struggling health systems do this. Some actually at times overcount deaths from other viruses in order to get more humanitarian aid. But undercounting disease is, in many ways, far more sinister. Modi’s government had a choice between saving face and saving lives, and has chosen mass death. India's Covid obfuscation suppresses 'bad news' to buoy its image and the government party’s domestic standing While undercounting disease is a longstanding problem in India, the assault on press freedom is far more recent. Since Modi came into power in 2015, the freedom of India’s expansive media culture has dramatically shrunk, according to sources including Reporters Without Borders. In the last few years, the government has sued or prosecuted several news organizations and journalists, citing defamation or other even more dubious rationales. Controversial laws such as the 2000 Information Technology Act allow for what seem like increasingly frequent, and grossly arbitrary and politically motivated, crackdowns on freedom of speech and press. Indian journalists tell me they are often asked to self-censor their reporting on the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as what they say on social media, for fear of inciting the ire of the government. Many were understandably incensed last week when the Indian central government reportedly made Twitter and Facebook remove posts critical of the government’s Covid measures. Meanwhile, India continues to be one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists to work, and more than 165 journalists have allegedly died of Covid-19 while covering the crisis itself. (Last month Kakoli Bhattacharya, an Indian journalist who worked as a news assistant for the Guardian, died of Covid.) In the absence of trustworthy Covid information from their own government, Indians are mostly reliant on social media and foreign reporting for the story of what’s actually happening. The result is a public health nightmare for India – and also, I fear, for the global community, which, just as many countries are breathing a sigh of relief, could face another Covid wave that includes new variants. We can learn from other epidemics what that might look like: India was one of the last countries to eradicate polio, and is one of 15 countries that still have a significant number of people with leprosy. India also has the third largest HIV/Aids epidemic in the world. India’s struggles with diseases that have been eradicated or largely ameliorated elsewhere leaves a backdoor for global public health threats and costs billions of dollars in disease burden. These health crises also harm international travel, trade, and other economic indicators, creating new challenges not only for India but for its allies, as well. India likes to tout itself as the world’s largest democracy – and use that moral authority to protect its standing in the global economy and the international diplomatic community. But with a dark curtain separating the reality of the country’s Covid-19 crisis from the rest of the world, India’s standing and authority are at risk. If the country continues to choose political expediency over transparency in the days to come, the people of India, scrambling to protect their families, are the first victims, but far from the last. Ankita Rao is a news editor at the Guardian US

  • I watched Arizona’s unprecedented election audit – here’s what’s happening

    Experts say the effort, trundling along slowly in Phoenix, is unreliable and dangerous Contractors working for Cyber Ninjas in Phoenix examine and recount ballots from the 2020 election. Photograph: Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter Happy Thursday, I’m writing from Phoenix, where I’m spending the week covering a remarkable GOP audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa county, home to the majority of Arizona’s registered voters. The audit, which is unprecedented in US elections, is being watched with alarm around the country. Experts say it is a non-credible effort to fuel doubts about the 2020 race. And there’s some evidence similar efforts could pop up elsewhere. Maricopa county has already conducted multiple audits of the 2020 race and confirmed the results. The firm hired by the GOP-controlled Arizona senate has little experience in election audits, and experts are deeply concerned its methodology is unreliable and will only lead to more doubt about the results of the 2020 race in Arizona. The CEO of the firm, called Cyber Ninjas, supported baseless conspiracy theories about the election. The effort also appears to be receiving considerable outside funding from Trump allies who tried to assist in his efforts to overthrow the election results. The audit is taking place in a coliseum on McDowell road here in Phoenix that used to be home to the Suns, the city’s basketball team (its nickname is the Madhouse on McDowell). For all the attention around the audit, the thing that stood out to me the most when I watched it up close on Tuesday was how slow and sleepy things were. Of the 46 tables in the arena, less than half were filled with people counting. Ken Bennett, a former Arizona secretary of state who is serving as the senate’s liaison to the audit, said officials hoped to have more counters in the arena soon, but temporary workers were undergoing background checks. Audit counters are divided into several teams and wear colored shirts to denote which they are a part of (there’s pink, blue, green, and yellow). Three members of each team are at each table and mark down what’s on the ballot as it rotates on a lazy susan around the table. The whole process isn’t quick – I timed one table counting 29 ballots in three minutes on Tuesday. Once a batch of ballots is counted, a designated person at the table makes sure the tallies of all three counters match. The ballots then are moved over to a second station, where workers photograph them and put them through a device resembling a scanner. The purpose of this station appears to be to verify the authenticity of the ballots. It reportedly relies on dubious technology from Jovan Pulitzer, an election conspiracy-theory advocate, that purports to verify the authenticity of ballots by checking the paper folds and ink. Auditors are also reportedly looking for traces of bamboo in the ballot paper, an echo of a baseless conspiracy theory that ballots were smuggled in from Asia. Even some people helping with the audit are skeptical of Pulitzer’s technology. “This guy is nuts,” John Brakey, an election transparency advocate who was brought in to help with the audit, told reporters on Tuesday. “He’s a fraudster … It’s ridiculous that we’re doing some of this.” Outside the stadium, I noticed a small tent with about five supporters that had signs supporting the audit. It was surrounded by signs that said “expose voter fraud” and that labeled the Republican-controlled Maricopa county board of supervisors, which objected to the audit, “enemies of the nation”. I sat down in one of the lawn chairs they had set up and asked them what exactly they hoped the audit would achieve, especially since the county had already audited the ballots. “We are pretty certain that Biden did win something. He won the most out of state votes, he won the most non-registered votes, he won the most double votes and people out of state, and all of that,” said Kelly Johnson, a retired lawyer from Huntington, California, who traveled to Phoenix to support the audit. There’s no evidence of Arizona or elsewhere of widespread voter fraud or other malfeasance. I followed up by asking Johnson if he would accept Biden won Arizona and the election if the audit showed that was true. “Personally, yes,” he said.

  • Guess what? MLB teams can’t play a game under protest anymore

    After the St. Louis Cardinals got away with a violation in their 4-1 win over the Mets on Wednesday, some fans wondered why New York and manager Luis Rojas didn’t play the game under protest.

  • India's gov't eases hospital oxygen shortage as demand jumps

    Under order by the Supreme Court, India's government agreed on Thursday to provide more medical oxygen to hospitals in the capital, potentially easing a 2-week-old shortage that worsened the country's exploding coronavirus crisis. The government raised the oxygen supply to 730 tons from 490 tons per day in New Delhi as ordered by the Supreme Court. The court intervened after 12 COVID-19 patients, including a senior doctor, died at New Delhi’s Batra Hospital when it ran out of medical oxygen for 80 minutes last week.

  • New Ravens tackle Alejandro Villanueva thought he would just use NFL to pay for school

    Alejandro Villanueva's road to becoming the Ravens next right tackle was a windy one.