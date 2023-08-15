Rudy Giuliani, RICO Pioneer, Indicted on Racketeering Charges With Trump

Rudy Giuliani, the former US attorney who wielded RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization) charges as New York’s crime-fighting hero, was indicted for violating Georgia’s RICO act along with Donald Trump and 17 others in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 election on Monday.

It’s a long fall for the man who brought down symbols of Eighties excess on Wall Street like Ivan Boesky and Michael Milken, and spearheaded prosecution of the Mafia before going on to serve as NYC mayor — the same mayor who was hailed for his steady leadership in the wake of the attacks on September 11, 2001. Now, Giuliani faces a racketeering charge which carries a sentencing range of five to 20 years in prison.

“Trump and the other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” the 98-page indictment read, which included 41 criminal counts in total. Giuliani is among several other attorneys, campaign aides, and administration officials charged including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and John Eastman, one of the architects of the fake elector plot.

In July, Giuliani admitted in a court filing that his claims about Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss were false. Freeman and Moss were the targets of a vicious campaign of false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election pushed by Giuliani.

Last month, a disciplinary panel in Washington, D.C., called for his disbarment.

“Mr. Giuliani’s effort to undermine the integrity of the 2020 presidential election has helped destabilize our democracy,” the panel wrote.

Elsewhere, New York’s former mayor was mentioned 34 times in the Jan. 6 indictment, more than any other of the six co-conspirators identified in the document, and appeared as “co-conspirator 1,” playing the biggest supporting role in the narrative of Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

