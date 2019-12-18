Rudy Giuliani—and Russia—Pay Close Attention to This Ukrainian Conspiracy-Peddler

With the logo of the Russian Interfax news agency in the background, Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach opened his third news conference in three months by telling reporters, in Russian, that he had evidence that could bring down two of President Donald Trump’s biggest political rivals: 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Derkach, a former member of a pro-Russia party in Ukraine who is known for propagating conspiracy theories, rattled off a dizzying slew of allegations ranging from how Americans helped the state-run gas company Naftogaz steal billions of dollars from Kyiv to how a Ukrainian oligarch who donated to the Clinton Foundation is actually a Russian spy. For the most part only Russian state media companies covered the press conference. Derkach did not respond to repeated requests for comment for this story.

The office of the Ukrainian parliamentarian had advertised the presser for days, hyping it to reporters locally as a conference to watch. Derkach, they said, would present never-before-seen documents and put forward brand new facts that would underscore just how unfair and corrupt former U.S. and Ukrainian officials really were. But the entire event was smoke and mirrors complete with dozens of figures, graphs, and charts—a thinly veiled attempt to persuade those unfamiliar with the gas trading and international investment banking worlds that there was a there there.

For example, Derkach said Ukraine was paying higher prices for gas from Europe than other countries and that the money from those sales went into the pockets of Ukrainian companies controlled by Americans. But Derkach’s numbers represented the sale of gas and did not include fees associated with transport and other logistical costs.

Derkach conflated and manipulated his numbers in an attempt to create a story. And along the way, he happened to implicate not only foes of Trump but also some of the leading American energy executives pushing Ukraine to find alternative sources of energy beyond Russia. (Kyiv and Moscow have for years been ensnared in a natural gas trade battle.)

Derkach’s allegations, though filled with flagrantly inaccurate information, have made the rounds in some of the highest tiers of the U.S. government and are being held up by Trumpworld figures including Rudy Giuliani, according to two U.S. officials and another Westerner familiar with the matter. According to another person with direct knowledge of the situation, Giuliani is in the midst of drafting a counter-report meant to discredit former Special Counsel Robert Mueller. At least some of that report will include information provided by Derkach, another individual familiar with the situation said.

Derkach, a self-described political independent, attended the Dzerzhinsky Higher School of the KGB in Moscow and was for a time a member of the pro-Russia party—the Party of Regions—in the Ukrainian parliament. He also served in the Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, in Dnepropetrovsk; his father headed the organization in the late ’90s and early ’80s. He is a member of the Russian Orthodox Church and traveled to Moscow as a delegate during the election of Patriarch Kirill as head of the church in January 2009.

Derkach and Giuliani met in Kyiv last week, and the Ukrainian parliamentarian provided Trump’s personal lawyer with a series of documents highlighting his allegations, including his favorite: Ukraine interfered in the 2016 presidential election, not Russia. The Daily Beast obtained a 50-page dossier disseminated by Derkach focusing on the 2016 allegation.

“Officials of the embassy of Ukraine in the United States [were] involved the distortion of the public image of the US presidential candidate D. Trump by disseminating inaccurate information as well as manipulating the consciousness of the citizens of Ukraine and citizens of the United States against him and his people,” one of the documents reads.

Derkach has disseminated documents about Ukrainian collusion for years but recently began to recirculate his claims among current and former U.S. officials and interested Americans, including individuals close to Trump. And GOP lawmakers have mimicked some of the document’s claims as recently as this month in the midst of the House impeachment investigation.